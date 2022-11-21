Lady Zamar’s name dragged after learner takes his own life

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Songstress Lady Zamar’s name was unexpectedly dragged after a high school student took his own life.

Lady Zamar hasn’t been able to catch a break on social media after she alleged that her former partner fellow artist Sjava raped her in late 2017.

In November 2019, Lady Zamar laid a case of rape against Sjava of which the public was only made aware in March 2020. She alleged she was raped by the accused after the two performed at the Royal Heritage Festival in Limpopo in 2017.

The case was thrown out of court and Sjava denied the allegations levelled against him.

Bafana Sithole

A teenage boy, Bafana Sithole from Mpumalanga, started trending on Twitter over the weekend after it was reported that he had taken his own life. It was alleged a fellow learner falsely accused Sithole of rape.

He was found hanging in one of the classrooms last Thursday. The Mpumalanga Department of Education confirmed that the police are investigating the incident.

As the reports circulated, some compared Sithole’s tragedy to Zamar accusing Sjava of sexual assault and rape.

Some commentators and fans of Sjava believe Zamar falsely accused the musician of rape and her name was dragged into the story, as they harshly criticised her.

Lady Zamar commented on the tragedy, tweeting: ” I keep getting [tagged] on this. It’s terrible reading such. No one should ever lie about getting raped. r.i.p to the young man Bafana Sithole.”

i keep getting tagging on this.. it’s terrible reading such????… no one should ever lie about getting raped????r.i.p to the young man bafana sithole https://t.co/VaWHuU2Lta— Lady Zamar (@Lady_Zamar) November 20, 2022

Amanda Nzimande.The girl who falsely accused Bafana of rape which let to his suicide ????She must go to jail,She must be blocked from banks,universities everything.Shes cruel.Because of her an entire family is broken.Also Lady Zamar inspired this shit!????#JusticeForBafanaSithole pic.twitter.com/08SHDohHq8— Charlieafrikka (@JohnsonAwalle) November 20, 2022

There was a heated debate among those defending Zamar, arguing that just because the case was thrown out doesn’t mean Sjava is innocent, nor did she admit to falsely accusing him of sexual assault.

Twitter debates over Lady Zamar’s comment and Sjava’s past

Did Lady Zamar admit to wrongfully accusing Sjava of rape or just because the case got thrown out of court due to lack of evidence people assume it's because she lied?

Genuine question??????????— Thutontle (@ThutontleJ) November 20, 2022

Why is Lady Zamar being dragged? And at which point did she ever admit to making false accusations against her alleged abuser?— ling (@NalediSekoto) November 20, 2022

i really wish people would leave Lady Zamar alone.— Big M ???? (@mihletshemese) November 20, 2022

The bullying Lady Zamar has to deal with each & every day , on her every social media platform even . ☹️— Parbiie ✨ (@PabiieR) November 20, 2022

Abo @Lady_Zamar are role models for young girls and when she falsely accuse a man of rape & nothing happened,this girls also think it’s something they can also do and nothing will happen. @Sjava_atm was strong enough to take all backlash but this boy wasn’t that strong.he died ???? https://t.co/7llfWbgPMD— SewelaNkoana (@sewelankoana) November 20, 2022

Zamar also shared her thoughts on the untimely passing of DJ Sumbody who passed away on Sunday.

She said: “This is super shocking and heartbreaking to the core… Sumbody looked out for his [people], never held grudges and was welcoming, funny, a hustler and [a] game changer in entertainment and in many [people’s] lives [plus] he gave great advice… mfana pitori. We will miss you.”

Lady Zamar was bullied in her comments section even with this post.

You see what damage lies do!!! pic.twitter.com/QtDas2hKAi— Bambatha???????????????????????? (@Bhambat28212406) November 20, 2022

