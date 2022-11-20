‘It’s going to look like we are in heaven’ – Somizi shares his last conversation with DJ Sumbody

Xanet Scheepers

South Africans woke up to the heart-breaking news of yet another death in the entertainment industry on Sunday morning.

Musician Oupa John Sefoka known as ‘DJ Sumbody’ was gunned down in the early hours of Sunday morning in Woodmead, Johannesburg.

Police are investigating the shooting in which the popular amapiano musician and his driver lost their lives. A third victim, driving in another vehicle, was wounded and rushed to a nearby medical care centre for treatment.

The hashtag #RIPDJSumbody started trending on Twitter early on Sunday morning with friends, fans and industry peers all expressing their shock at the violent way in which DJ Sumbody lost his life.

ALSO SEE: ‘Celebrity deaths come in threes’ – Mzansi rocked by DJ Sumbody’s sudden death

Somizi’s last words with DJ Sumbody

Fans, friends and industry peers took to their respective social media accounts on Sunday morning to pay tribute to the late DJ.

Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo took to Instagram on Sunday, sharing the last words he spoke with his friend DJ Sumbody on Saturday.

He explained how the musician invited him to the All-White Veuve Cliquot picnic and reminded him to wear white because “it’s going to look like we are in heaven.”

“I am numb…. I no longer know how to feel and react to the news of loss of loved ones… We definitely are living on borrowed time …. here’s a back story about how life is unpredictable.

“So yesterday I get a text from Sumbody inviting me to his gig today…. I then offer to post for him but he just says YEP…. then I tell him to have manners which he still doesn’t get it why I say so which he decides to video call to get clarity then I tell him that he’s supposed to say pls and thanks when someone shows acts of kindness which we laugh about and at that time he was at a salon getting groomed and his last words to me were don’t forget to wear white tomorrow coz it’s gonna look like we are in heaven which obviously we didn’t think much about that statement…. and little did we know that today it’s gonna be exactly that LITERALLY heaven…… rest easy OUPA….. what a joker u were…… a hard worker and very humble…… ya neh,” Somizi wrote.

5th annual DJ Sumbody all white Veuve Cliquot picnic cancelled

The DJ Sumbody All White Veuve Cliquot picnic which was set to take place in Pretoria today, Sunday 20 November 2022, has since been cancelled.

“It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we notify of the cancellation of the DJ Sumbody All White Veuve Cliquot picnic. The cancellation follows the news of the sudden passing of DJ Sumbody in the early hours of Sunday morning, 20 November 2022” Ayepyep Managements said in a statement on Sunday, mere hours after the DJ’s death was confirmed.

The statement added that details regarding the cancellation of the event will be communicated in due course.

NOW READ: ‘Die Nyl’ is not only a river in Egypt – Zeenat Simjee continues to deny affair with Elton Jantjies