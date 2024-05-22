Leon Schuster turns 73, grateful for support amid health struggles

Actor and filmmaker Leon Schuster, who turned 73 on Tuesday, expressed gratitude for the outpouring of messages and calls about his health.

Schuster, famous for his pranks, had his first surgery in August 2023 after falling from a van and injuring himself while filming Mr Bones 3.

After the surgery, the veteran entertainer went through extensive physiotherapy to learn to walk again.

In an interview with YOU, Schuster shared that his recovery suffered a major setback after he fell again. He explained that the second fall occurred when he woke up confused and didn’t know where he was.

“I got up, wet my pants, stepped in the urine and fell on my back. Then I felt tremendous pain. I felt as if they could cut off my back and give the bones to the dogs. I just lay there and screamed.

“I’m not in a good place, but I’m in a grateful place. And that’s why I try to lie here in a straight position and keep my spirits up with a bit of light-heartedness,” he was quoted saying.

Following the news about his deteriorating health, Schuster took to Facebook to address rumours that suggested he was dead last week.

“I hear I’m ‘dead’ again. What crazy people posts such things? I will kick him where he will never be able to have children again. It’s not nice when people call you and say ‘I’m so happy to hear your voice’. Thank you, thank you, and thank you dear Jesus that my life is in your hands!” he wrote.

Schuster, famous for movies like You Must Be Joking, Oh Shucks It’s Schuster and Mr Bones further thanked those who were genuinely concerned and showed him love.

“Your love is etched on the table of my heart,” he wrote.

Schuster, now using a walking stick, said he was warned that another fall could have irreversible consequences.

According to the publication, Schuster is scheduled for another operation but must lose 15kg first to avoid further complications.

“The doctor told me he can only take away 50% of my pain. It’s a very delicate operation, and any mistake could have severe consequences. Now I lie awake worrying whether I’ll survive, whether I’ll make it,” he told YOU.

