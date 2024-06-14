SA’s 7th administration premiers: Dr Phophi Ramathuba is Limpopo’s first female premier

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the party conducted interviews with premier candidates this week.

Former Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba has been elected the province’s first female premier.

The provincial legislatures and the National Assembly convened on Friday to elect South Africa’s leaders for the next five years of the 7th administration.

Limpopo made history by electing Ramathuba, who previously served as the province’s Health MEC, as its first female premier.

“I am humbled and grateful to accept the responsibility entrusted to me as the Premier of this great province. I am deeply honoured for the opportunity to lead Limpopo towards a future of progress, prosperity and unity,” said Ramathuba.

Ramathuba urged members of the legislature to fulfil their oversight role with diligence and dedication.

South Africa’s new premiers

In the Eastern Cape, Oscar Mabuyane managed to keep his premiership.

In the Free State, MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae replaces the former premier, Mxolisi Dukwana, also an African National Congress (ANC) candidate.

Lazarus Mokgosi, another ANC candidate was elected North West premier, replacing Bushy Maape.

Another ANC candidate Mandla Ndlovu was elected as the new premier of Mpumalanga, replacing Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane.

Panyaza Lesufi has also been re-elected Gauteng premier.

Dr Zamani Saul has also been re-elected Northern Cape premier for a second term.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the party conducted interviews with premier candidates between Monday and Wednesday this week.

The chairperson of the ANC’s electoral committee, Kgalema Motlanthe, conducted all the interviews.

“The national officials posed a range of questions to the candidates covering ethical and capable leadership as set out in Through the Eye of a Needle and the six priorities in the ANC 2024 Election Manifesto that are critical to speeding up transformation and improving the lives of the people, our jobs plan, building our industries to include an inclusive economy, tackling the high cost of living, investing in people, defending democracy and advancing freedom and building a better Africa and world,” said Mbalula in a statement.

Winde retains premier position

Democratic Alliance (DA) candidate Alan Winde was re-elected Western Cape premier on Thursday. Reacting to the election, Winde said it was an honour and privilege to return to the top seat.

“In my first term of office, we achieved so much in our efforts to address the wicked problems facing this province, but I know that many of those still remain,” said Winde.

“As I crisscrossed this province, I saw how many of our residents are struggling and the responsibility that we as government have to step in and provide that critical social safety net for each of them.

“I owe it to you our residents to work even harder as I lead this government once more.”