Former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni passes away

According to the Jacob Zuma foundation, Miyeni passed away on Friday night

The Jacob Zuma Foundation has confirmed that its chairperson and former South African Airways chaiperson Dudu Myeni has passed away.

According to the foundation’s spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi, Myeni passed away on Friday night

“The family is still dealing with these sad developments and will not be entertaining any media enquiries. The Foundation is requesting the media to respect the family position.”

