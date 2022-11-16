Lira travels for the first time since her stroke

Citizen Reporter

Musician Lira has taken her first trip since suffering a stroke earlier this year.

For her first trip, she chose to make her way to the Eastern Cape where she enjoyed a calming boat ride down the canal in St Francis Bay.

“First time I have been on a plane in 7 months, and I chose to go to St Francis in Eastern Cape. Here I’m on the canal cruise- it’s truly beautiful. They have exquisite restaurants – the food there is quite awesome,” wrote the singer in a caption under her video.

Fellow famous faces and fans alike took to the comments to share their relief at seeing her and seeing that she was doing well.

What happened to Lira?

Lerato Moipone “Lira” Molapo (44) suffered a stroke while travelling in Germany earlier this year. Her management team confirmed the news in a brief statement.

“To Lira’s beloved fans, clients, and associates: As Lira’s family, we would like to take this opportunity to share some recent developments regarding Lira’s health. Lira recently travelled to Germany for a performance but unfortunately suffered a stroke whilst there,” read the statement.

“As a result, her ability to communicate, in particular, her speech, has been impacted,” concluded the statement, referring to a condition known as aphasia.

She returned home shortly thereafter to undergo treatment and begin her recovery journey.

A month later, she shared an update explaining that she was physically unaffected but confirmed that her speech had been impaired as a result of the stroke.

Another month after that, she celebrated her South African Music Award nomination by sharing another update with fans stating that she was slowly recovering.

“Just to be alive each day is a blessing. To be among friends and loved ones is a precious gift. Many of you have been rooting for me and your support has meant the world to me!” said Lira, concluding her most recent post.

In September, she shared an update about her recovery, calling her recovery “fascinating.”

“Can you believe it’s been [six] months – how time flies. The second and third frame is where I used to be at! I am feeling like myself yet I’m still on my recovery journey,” she wrote.

“It’s going to take some time but it’s reversible! This process has been fascinating for me and although it’s quite challenging at times, I am happy,” she added.

