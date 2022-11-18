Seven EC mourners gunned down, preparing funeral for another relative

Citizen Reporter

Eastern Cape police are investigating an incident where seven family members were gunned down by unknown men at their home in the Tantseka village, in the Sithebe administrative area in Bityi on Wednesday night.

Killed mourning slain relative

The victims aged between 29 and 68 were mourning and preparing for the burial of a slain relative, Novotile Mgxada (62).

Mgxada was fatally shot last week and was supposed to be buried on Saturday.

The family members were reportedly accosted by three armed men who, according to surviving relatives, demanded R50 000 stokvel money.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu the gunmen opened fire on seven family members, six were declared dead on scene and the seventh victim succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

The family and the community of Bityi were left horrified by the unexpected attack and cold-blooded murders of the mourning family.

Police unit assigned

Naidoo said circumstances surrounding the incident will form part of police investigation.

ALSO READ: Case against mother accused of murdering her kids postponed due to illness

The Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Thandiswa Kupiso was shocked over the gruesome incident and directed a team of relevant policing units be assigned to probe the murders.

“A case of murder (seven counts) was opened for further investigation and the investigation has been taken over by the Provincial Organised Crime Unit. Police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the investigating officer, Colonel Mtshiyo, on 071 475 2292,” said Colonel Naidu.

NOW READ: Elderly couple attacked, man killed on Mpumalanga farm