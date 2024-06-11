Another Springbok baby: Malcolm Marx and wife welcome baby boy

The birth of their son hasn’t usurped attention from their first born daughter, who still gets showered with love.

Another Bok baby has landed!

Springbok rugby player Malcolm Marx and his wife Kirsten Marx have welcomed a baby boy, this after a number of other Bok players and their wives announced pregnancies and welcomed new-borns in the past few months.

Baby Jake Justin Marx was born on 6 June this year. He was welcomed by his older sister and the couple.

Malcolm and Kirsten have been married for four years now, their wedding was in the MolenVliet wine estate between Stellenbosch and Franschhoek in the Cape Winelands.

The pair have been together for 14 years now, speaking to YOU Magazine some years ago, Kirsten’s mother, Bev Grant shared how the two met.

“Mom, see that No 5? That’s him. I’m going to marry him,” Kirsten told Bev when she spotted a then 15-year-old Marx playing for King Edward VII School (KES)’s first tam alongside Kirsten’s brother. Kirsten was 16 at the time.

According to Kirsten’s sister, Kendal, the couple broke up once but it only lasted two weeks.

“My sister wrote down Malcolm’s pros and cons and kept it in her cupboard to remind her why he wasn’t allowed in the house. The cons: he smokes hubbly with friends every night. The pros: he’s cute, kind and marriage material.”

Malcolm’s back

The hard-hitting hooker was included in the 35-player Springboks’ training camp by Coach Rassie Erasmus.

Marx has not played a single minute of rugby since sustaining a horror knee injury in training during the World Cup in France last year, but he is expected to make an appearance in Springboks’ first match of 2024 against Wales.

According to Planet Rugby, Marx is being lined up for a place in the starting line-up against Warren Gatland’s team.

With the match against Wales taking place outside of the official World Rugby international window, Siya Kolisi will be unavailable to the Springboks, which leads to Bongi Mbonambi, Eben Etzebeth and Pieter-Steph du Toit being the frontrunners for skipper the side.

