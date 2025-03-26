Limpopo mayor advised to make many babies at grand wedding

Former Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha advised Mayor Eddy Maila to have many children and work hard to build his household.

Former Limpopo premier and current Deputy Minister for Land Reform and Rural Development Stan Mathabatha focused on family development when he spoke at the wedding of Fetakgomo Tubatse mayor Eddy Maila and advised him “to make more babies and fill up the house”.

Mathabatha was speaking during a wedding ceremony for Maila and Lucy Makgaretsi in Burgersfort in Limpopo at the weekend.

“To be a man, you must make many babies with your new bride. Don’t waste your time reading newspapers in the bedroom or watching soapies, just make babies, and you will be counted a man among men,” he said as he delivered his message of support to the new love birds.

The grand wedding

The wedding was attended by about 4 000 people, including Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni and premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba, as well as ZCC church senior leaders and mayors from the area. Makgaretsi of Moroke was Maila’s childhood sweetheart.

The wedding festivities began with traditional rites and, later, dance and songs.

‘Fill your kraal’

Mathabatha, who doubles up as ANC Limpopo chair, told Maila that a man is only complete if he could fill his kraal with cattle after marriage.

“A real man does what is expected of him. In the yard, in the bedroom and outside the house in the community you lead. You must make sure you work and fill your kraal with precision and distinction,” he said to loud cheers.

The mood was electrifying on the second day of the wedding at ancestral home of Maila’s parents in Ga-Manoke, near Penge Mine.

Ramathuba said: “Even a blind man can see that Maila is marrying the rock – Mbokota, the sassy and the gorgeous. This is the kind of a woman we know will take care of Maila. A woman who would know when Maila is coming back home late, he was with us as a leader of the people of Tubatse and as a leader of this 113-year old movement- the ANC,” she said.

