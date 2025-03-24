‘I sang it for the first time for the man that inspired it’ – Zozibini Tunzi on the song she wrote for her wedding

Sharing details about the song she wrote for her partner, Tunzi said she wrote it two years ago.

Former Miss SA Zozbini Tunzi and her husband. Tunzi wrote and performed a song for her newly wedded husband. Picture: zozitunzi/Instagram

It was shocking to learn of former Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi getting married over the weekend.

However, witnessing her sing a song she wrote herself at the wedding was a pleasant surprise for those in attendance.

Tunzi tied the knot over the long weekend in Paarl, which was attended by some of the country’s celebs, such as broadcaster Anele Mdoda and Nomzamo Mbatha.

Sharing details about the song she wrote for her partner, Tunzi said she wrote the song two years ago with the help of folk singer Muneyi.

“Muneyi was teaching me how to write music and on this particular day he asked me how I was feeling at that point in my life. I told him I was in love,” said Tunzi.

Story behind the song

Tunzi, who won the Miss SA title in 2019 and went on to win Miss Universe, said the melody of the song captured the feelings she was going through at the time.

“Then we started writing. We left that song untouched until yesterday when I sang it for the first time for the man that inspired it on our wedding day. Felt really fitting,” she shared.

Tunzi performed the love song together with Muneyi at her wedding. On the song, Tunzi sings about how much she thinks about her partner during the day and dreams of him when she sleeps.

Zozi the singer

Last year Tunzi and Muneyi shared the stage, although unplanned, while in Mozambique.

“Initially, I was a bit nervous; the thought of singing in front of everyone without any preparation was daunting. But once I got up there, it turned out to be an incredibly pleasant surprise,” said the model.

“The thrill of sharing the stage with such a talented artist in that spontaneous moment was truly exhilarating. Thanks Muneyi, it’s a memory I’ll cherish, and honestly, it made me feel like I could stay up there forever.”

In 2023, Tunzi competed in the reality TV show The Masked Singer SA.

“I did the show because I love to sing. It brings me pure joy. I loved every moment of living in that musical bubble where people had no idea who I was,” said Tunzi after participating.

