Mark Pilgrim shares update after fluid drained from his chest cavity

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Beloved radio personality Mark Pilgrim has continued to share his journey about his fight against cancer, after the disease returned in February 2022.

The Hot 102.7 radio presenter has shared updates on the highs and lows of his second stint with chemotherapy.

His cancer returned after 33 years in remission.

On Wednesday, he shared a photo of himself with a doctor during one of his routine checkups.

He wrote: “At 2 hospitals today. To all the doctors and nurses helping me on the journey to recovery…thank you. Been a rough couple of weeks and there [are] still a few bumps. One day at a time. One foot in front of the other.

Pilgrim jokingly added: “PS, I know the pic looks like a rectal exam… It was actually more lung drainage.”

Pilgrim currently hosts a radio show between 9am to 12pm on Hot 102.7. He has thanked the radio station for its ongoing support and the community station for its outpouring of love.

In September, he shared that the cancer treatments had been making him more fatigued than usual. Pilgrim explained that he couldn’t take a family vacation because he received bad news from the doctor at the eleventh hour.

“Even though I’ve been man-down this week and have stayed in bed, I thought the fresh air would do me good and the girls were so excited to go on holiday.

“Turns out though, after 9 rounds of chemo, my body has called for a time-out and my immune system has crashed,” he said.

A few weeks later Pilgrim said his doctors figured out what the issue was and that he was at the hospital to treat it.

“We figured out why I’ve been man-down for over 2 weeks. At the hospital allowing a collapsed lung to start working again by draining 2 litres of fluid from the chest cavity. The other 2L will come out in a week or two.”

He was diagnosed with stage 3 testicular cancer in 1988.

