Jeremy Mansfield trolled after first ‘public’ appearance 

Kaunda Selisho

Beloved broadcaster Jeremy Mansfield has been very forthcoming about his ongoing cancer battle since confirming two months ago that he had been diagnosed with terminal stage 4 cancer.

He has not made any public appearances until recently when he appeared in a video alongside fellow broadcaster and longtime friend Samantha Cowen.

Cowen has been sharing updates about Mansfield’s condition via her Facebook page and she recently posted a video with Mansfield as the pair updated fans about his condition.

The pair explained why they chose to share a video, which was posted on Friday, thanking the legions of fans who have been sharing messages of support and encouragement for Mansfield.

“You know what? It’s up and down, today is one of those up days. Thank goodness…” he said before suggesting that they set up a Zoom call to allow him to connect with fans.

He also said he sadly couldn’t give too much notice ahead of the Zoom session because he never really knows when he’s going to have a good day that allows him to feel up to interacting with people.

On Wednesday, Cowen shared an update stating that the Zoom session would no longer be happening as some unnamed people had chosen to be unkind to Jeremy.

READ: Mark Pilgrim says rebounding has been instrumental in his fight against cancer

“Unfortunately there was some trolling, luckily it all came to me so I could filter it before it got to him. Unpleasant, but not life-threatening. It does mean though that we cannot do this live Zoom he wanted to do. As his friends, we can’t allow a situation where someone might take that opportunity to be cruel,” she explained.

She thanked all those who shared kind words, however, and indicated that this had affected Mansfield positively.

“Thank you to everyone who took time to send lovely messages to Jeremy after Friday’s little video. He was very touched and I think it made a huge difference to him to know how many people love him.”



Upon confirming his stage 4 cancer diagnosis, Manfield informed fans that his cancer is only subject to palliative care.

As a result of his condition, Cowen said; “we won’t risk him getting hurt emotionally while he is suffering physically. I am heartbroken to have to write this.”

READ MORE: ‘Jeremy determined to be here for a while longer’ – Sam Cowen