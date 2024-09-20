‘We used to eat rys, vleis en aartappels’: Martin Bester shares childhood stories ahead of Heritage Day

With Heritage Day just around the corner, Jacaranda FM’s much-loved breakfast show host, Martin Bester, opens up about his personal journey with his heritage.

From cosy family traditions to delicious home-cooked meals, Bester shared insights into what Heritage Day means to him as a South African.

For him, Heritage Day is all about celebrating the beautiful mix of cultures that make South Africa unique.

“As South Africans, we understand how different we are in terms of heritage and background, but also just how alike we are. To celebrate the differences and unity at the same time makes us so unique as a nation.”

He added that his pride in being South African stems from the nation’s ability to unite during challenging times.

“We really come together as a nation. You just have to log onto social media, and when someone attacks a South African, we all rally and defend our country.”

Martin Bester on his childhood memories

Bester’s fondest memories of his childhood and food are of the traditional “kook kos.”

“The cuisine that reminds me most about my heritage is the food that my mom and grannies used to cook. Kook kos.

“We used to eat rys vleis (rice), traditions (pumpkin), aartapples (potatoes) – they were all a big thing in our home. Obviously the braais – my dad would braai for us whenever he had the chance.

“On Sundays, or whenever the family would come together, it was always a lot of food with all of the above. Other things that stand out are my mom’s potato salad and my granny’s bean soup in the winter. Another thing about growing up Afrikaans is, you had to eat the food prepared for you, no wasting! Luckily my mom and granny’s cooked very well!”

Bester also shared some Afrikaans phrases from his childhood, like “Husse met lang ore,” which translates to “curiosity killed the cat.”

These expressions, along with family camping trips filled with braais and music, are some of his most cherished memories.

“My parents loved caravanning, and we saw a lot more of our country that way. With camping came braaing, music, and meeting new people from other parts of the country. Afrikaans people love being sociable and outdoors. I still cherish that today. I think I spend more time in my garden than inside my house.”

