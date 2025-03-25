Takealot assault: Altercation caught on camera blamed on drivers in mourning [VIDEO]

The video showing two men being repeatedly struck by Takealot Mr D drivers was taken last week on Heritage Day.

A screenshot of the video showing the altercation between driver and a motorist. Picture: X

A fierce altercation between a motorist and a group of Takealot delivery drivers is being attributed to an outpouring of grief.

A video circulating on social media shows a man and a younger passenger swamped by several drivers who take turns striking the two motorists.

Takealot confirmed it is aware of the incident, which the company states occurred on Friday, 21 March.

Fight during funeral procession

Based on the signage in the background of the one-sided Heritage Day fight, the incident took place on or near Wierda Road near Sutherland Ridge in Centurion.

“The incident is concerning, which is why we immediately initiated an urgent investigation with the franchisee responsible for the area,” Takealot told The Citizen.

“According to our investigation, the incident in the video occurred during a funeral procession for a deceased independent contractor driver who tragically passed away following a motorcycle accident a few weeks earlier,” Takealot explained.

The company claims the motorist disrupted the procession, resulting in a minor accident, which sparked the physical confrontations.

“The other independent contractor drivers tried to diffuse the situation,” stated Takealot, which also owns the Mr D brand.

Independent contract drivers

Takealot says law enforcement officers were present during the procession, yet none are visible during the one-minute clip.

The company stressed that Mr D drivers are independent contractors contracted to franchisees, not full-time employees.

“The conduct displayed by the independent contractor driver is not congruent with the policies and procedures we abide by at Mr D.

“While the situation was sombre and emotionally charged, there is no excuse for any of our partners to conduct themselves in the manner displayed in the video,” it stated.

Takealot has engaged with the relevant franchisee and will pursue disciplinary measures against the identified drivers.

“We are cognisant of the complex nature of this incident, isolated as it is,” said the e-commerce company.

“Further details to the process are private and confidential, as per the provisions of our contracts with franchisees and independent contractor drivers.

“We are committed to ensuring that all partners on our platform uphold the highest standards of professionalism and conduct,” Takealot concluded.

