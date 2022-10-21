Meghan Markle feels ‘deep gratitude’ to have known the Queen

Citizen Reporter

The fondness of Queen Elizabeth II had for her grandson Prince Harry reportedly rubbed off on Meghan Markle and the former actress has spoken out about the late monarch.

The Queen passed away in September aged 96.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in the United Kingdom supporting the family despite their public criticism of the royal family.

Since they left in early 2020 the couple hasn’t had good press in the United Kingdom, however, Markle is changing the narrative with her Spotify podcast.

Meghan Markle on the Queen’s legacy

Markle broke her silence since the Queen’s death and said she felt fortunate to have known the royal, she told Variety magazine.

Reflecting on her first official engagement with the Queen, Markle said, “I feel fortunate. And I continue to be proud to have had a nice warmth with the matriarch of the family. There has been an outpouring of love and support”.

The Duchess said she was grateful to have supported her husband during this difficult time. “What was so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his grandmother was able to leave in so many fronts.”

Markle said she feels “deep gratitude” to have known the Queen, adding she and Prince Harry take comfort that the Queen has been “reunited” with Prince Philip.

Prince Philip died in April 2021 at the age of 99.

Concluding on the legacy of the longest reigning monarch, Markle said: “Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like. I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her.

Markle’s podcast, Archetypes continues to be a hot topic every week, after new episodes. In her latest episode with Paris Hilton, some people took offence to her comment that she felt like a “bimbo” when she appeared on the game show, Deal or No Deal.

Whoopi Goldberg said she should have thought about the other women who appeared on the show before she made that comment, adding she made them “feel bad”.

Watch:

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele