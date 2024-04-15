Harry and Meghan team up with Netflix for lifestyle, polo shows

Britain's Prince Harry and his actress wife Meghan Markle are working on two nonfiction series with Netflix – a lifestyle...

Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Picture: AFP

Britain’s Prince Harry and his actress wife Meghan Markle are working on two nonfiction series with Netflix – a lifestyle program and a show on professional polo, their production company announced Thursday.

The couple, who split with the British monarchy in 2020 and now reside in California, signed a deal with the streaming giant that same year for multiple projects.

So far, the partnership has yielded the much-talked-about “Harry & Meghan,” a six-episode docuseries launched in December 2022.

The new projects seem far less controversial.

The first, “curated by Meghan… will celebrate the joys of cooking and gardening, entertaining, and friendship,” Archewell Productions said in a statement.

Just last month, she launched the lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard.

The second series “will provide viewers unprecedented access to the world of professional polo,” the statement said. Harry is a long-time polo enthusiast.

Episodes have been mainly shot at the US Polo Championship in Florida.

“Known primarily for its aesthetic and social scene, the series will pull the curtain back on the grit and passion of the sport, capturing players and all it takes to compete at the highest level,” the Archewell statement said.

Both shows are in the early stages of production, and titles and release dates will be announced “in the coming months,” it said.

Since they stepped away from their official royal duties, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been cut off from the royal purse, forcing them to develop their own sources of income.

The couple, who married in 2018, had a Spotify exclusive podcast deal, which came to an end last year after just one show.

They are now estranged from the royal family, after they aired repeated complaints that Meghan, who is mixed race, was mistreated during their time as working royals.

Harry briefly went to the United Kingdom for the coronation of his father King Charles III, and again after the monarch was diagnosed with cancer.

Harry has reportedly not spoken to his brother William in months. Upon news that William’s wife Kate was also battling cancer, Harry and Meghan said: “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family.”