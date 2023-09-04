Multichoice promises more fireworks in Season 2 of hit series Shaka iLembe

Shaka iLembe Season 1 wrapped up last night and Multichoice has promised viewers a follow-up season to the tv series.

Actor Thembinkosi Mthembu pictured. He portrays one of the most liked character of King Dingiswayo. Picture: @Mzansimagic/Twitter

After 12 gripping episodes, Shaka iLembe’s first season has come to an end and broadcaster Multichoice has committed to delivering a second season of the tv show inspired by real-life events.

“MultiChoice is really committed to telling the Shaka iLembe story, and this Season 2 announcement confirms our intentions to honour the iconic figure of King Shaka with a continuation of his story on air,” said MultiChoice General Entertainment CEO Nomsa Philiso in a statement.

Second season ready

Speaking to The Citizen about lead actor Lemogang Tsipa, whose acting dexterity mesmerised fans when the tv series premiered, Shaka iLembe director Angus Gibson said the talented star would shine more brightly in the second season.

“He is an incredibly intelligent, incredibly complex character and especially in the second season, it needs an actor with extraordinary talent and the ability to go to light and to go to dark and Lemogang can do that.”

For a dozen Sundays viewers have been gripped by the story of the famed Zulu King, told through a committed cast, succinct visuals and seriousness to telling an African story on Mzansi Magic.

“We looked long and hard for the Shaka character and the truth is, right near the beginning I knew that Lemogang was probably the best candidate for the character,” said Gibson.

Some of the show’s memorable characters include the brutal King Zwide kaLanga portrayed by Wiseman Mncube, the principled King Dingiswayo played by Thembinkosi Mthembu and Queen Ntombazi the mother of Zwide, a character which was finely depicted by media personality Khabonina Qubeka.

“This has been a really amazing journey in trying to re-define, re-imagine, redress our history,” said cultural practitioner Mbuso Khoza, who composed the music for the tv show.

The series is produced by the renowned Bomb Productions which also has other Mzansi favourites such as Isibaya and Yizo Yizo under its belt.

NOW READ: ‘Shaka iLembe’: Lead actor Lemogang Tsipa not bothered by online hate

Three weeks after its launch, DStv confirmed that Catch Up viewing for its debut episode was the highest the brand had ever recorded for a single episode of scripted content, boosting total audience across platforms from 3.6 million to 4.3 million.

Fans reaction

“That was beautiful jo, that was a beautiful production. We got to see the young Shaka, the middle Shaka and the old Shaka,” said comedian Skhuma Hlope on social media in a video.

Some viewers were already suggesting that the second season should include some of their favourite actors such as Mbalenhle Mavimbela and Sindi Dlathu. According to the statement released by the broadcaster, viewers should look forward to some new faces.

Before we tune into the #ShakaiLembeMzansi finale tonight at 20:00 on @Mzansimagic, let me set things straight okay???😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/FZuTMX6rnE — #ZiyaSeason (@ZiyaXulu) September 3, 2023

“Season 2 promises to unveil a new chapter of Shaka iLembe, with new stars, characters and plotlines delivered with the same polish as Season 1, with the stellar cast led by Nomzamo Mbatha, and the vast crew of the show having already laid out a foundation on which the epic story can be further expanded.”

What a beautiful story. The cast ATE their roles Shem and production was insane 🙌🥺❤️#ShakaiLembeMzansi pic.twitter.com/GeAzE831IF — Kea (@Kearabile_) September 3, 2023

ALSO READ: 7de Laan suspends production due to payment dispute with SABC