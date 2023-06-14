‘Shaka iLembe’: Lead actor Lemogang Tsipa not bothered by online hate

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

Henry Cele portrayed the character of Shaka Zulu so well, that people have found it hard to accept someone else playing that role. Lemogang Tsipa, who takes up the character in Shaka iLembe, says he isn’t bothered by people’s opinions.

“I’m unaffected by that man, all the people that are usually commenters or people that have the most to say have never spent a day on set. They don’t know the intricacies of the film industry and what it takes to really get a great product out,” Tsipa told The Citizen on the red carpet of the premier of Shaka iLembe on Tuesday night at Johannesburg’s Montecasino.

The 32-year-old actor has had to contend with noise from the public who are convinced he’s not the right person to play the leading role. From the fact that he doesn’t have a Zulu name or that he doesn’t look as intimidating as Cele when he portrayed the role in the 1986 TV show, Shaka Zulu.

Part of it: Dawn Thandeka King, Abdul Khoza and Ayanda Borotho are part of the series’ cast. Pictures: Supplied.

Focusing on his craft

“I’ve just always been focused on the things that got me to the game, which is studying my work and believing in my craft,” said Tsipa.

The premier was attended by a number of dignitaries and celebrities that included former president Kgalema Motlanthe, Letta Mbulu, Robot Boii and Natasha Thahane – who avoided speaking to the media.

The guests watched the first episode of the anticipated series, which doesn’t include Tsipa – who portrays the older version of Shaka. The first episode focuses on the relationship between his parents, King Senzangakhona kaJama, played by Senzo Radebe, and Queen Nandi, who Nomzamo Mbatha portrays, and the beginning of wars between the kingdoms.

“There are a lot of lessons on unity that we can learn, as black people and as Africans in general. I think the way in which Shaka built a nation and was able to unite people for one common cause is something we really need as a whole world,” Tsipa said about what he want people to take from the 12-episode series that starts this Sunday on Mzansi Magic.

Reactions to first episode

Guests were gripped by the opening shots of the show. The cinematography which displayed the beauty of the KZN mountains and its lush greenery made the wait worthwhile.

Wiseman Mncube, who portrays King Zwide kaLanga, was the star of the first episode. Mncube plays the vicious character of King Zwide with such ease, he is sure to be a favourite for viewers.

“It is amazing, the look and feel of the production, paying attention to detail, the story, the commitment from the actors and the discipline. It was so emotional, so scary, so authentic and Bomb Shelter is known for that,” said media personality Thembi Seete after her first watch.

Robot Boii, Winnie Ntshaba and Ringo Madlingozi were some of the guests on the night. Pictures: Supplied.

“The production is great, but I’d like to talk about something more important than just production,” said actor Zolisa Xaluva. “What’s more important than production is culture. Where one South African tribe or culture doesn’t look at another tribe as inferior or superior to them, what we need to try as Africans is to come together once again and say we are one.”

“It took production to another level, it’s a very hard act to follow. It’s going to be very hard… budgets have to be increased,” said Ghetto Ruff boss Lance Stehr.

