7de Laan suspends production due to payment dispute with SABC

Danie Odendaal Productions has halted 7de Laan operations with immediate effect due to insufficient funds.

The sun is quickly setting on 7de Laan as the SABC has not paid for the production costs, leading to the immediate suspension of the soapie. Picture: 7de Laan (Amptelik)/Facebook

Just as some of the 7de Laan cast wrapped up their farewell tour in the Eastern Cape over the weekend, the show’s production house, Danie Odendaal Productions, announced the immediate suspension of production due to payment issues.

“Management has made a decision to suspend the normal 7de Laan operations with immediate effect due to insufficient funds to maintain salaries and other operational requirements,” read the house’s brief statement.

A shaky relationship

The suspension comes after the SABC 2 announced that 7de Laan tv series would come to an end in December this year. Since that announcement, the relationship between the soapie’s production company and the broadcaster seems to stand on shaky ground.

“The Broadcaster (SABC) has been struggling to make the necessary payments timely to the production making it difficult to maintain the daily production requirements,” the statement read.

“You are not required to be at the production studios until further notice. Management will communicate as soon as possible [on] when you can resume with your normal duties,” concluded the statement.

The Afrikaans TV show has been aired on South African tv screens for 24 seasons, spanning 23 years.

A petition to save the show was launched in August 2023 by its ardent fans. The petition has gathered just over 30,000 signatures so far.

The SABC had not responded to The Citizen’s request for comment by the time of publication.

Farewell tour

Despite the news about the postponement of their show, the 7de Laan actors had a fun meet-and-great tour with their fans in Gqeberha, visiting the Walmer Park Shopping Centre and the Alexander Road High School.

Screaming tannies could not believe their eyes, witnessing their favourite characters in person. There were long queues of people waiting to see the cast. The actors on tour included Hildegardt Whites (Bonita Basson) and Jaques de Silva (Denzil Jonker).

