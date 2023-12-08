‘My favourite interview of the year’ – Zakes Bantwini after sit-down with wife Nandi Madida

Zakes Bantwini’s fourth studio album, 'The King Reborn' comes out today and he sat down with his wife to talk about it.

Zakes Bantwini has described his sit-down with wife and media personality Nandi Madida as his favourite interview of the year, ahead of his album release.

“My favourite interview of the year, can’t wait for this one to come out, had the pleasure of sitting down with my amazing wife Nandi Madida chatting about new album The Star is Reborn,” said Bantwini. The Star is Reborn which comes out today is Bantwini’s fourth studio album, following 2021’s Ghetto King.

“He may not find putting dishes in the sink easy, but he’s always making massive hits. Travelling around the globe, but for his kids never too busy,” Nandi described Bantwini in the introduction of the Africa Now Radio on Apple Music.

Apple Music 1’s Africa Now Radio is a show that sees Nandi present African music to the world through conversations with some of the biggest stars. Nandi joined the platform earlier this year, taking over from Luthando “LootLove” Shosha.

“I was at home when I got a text saying I got the job. I was so shocked but in a good way. My husband Zakes [Bantwini], on the other hand, said that he knew I was going to get the job because my demo was ‘super good’” said Nandi after getting the nod as host.

The likes of Davido, Nasty C, Diamond Platnumz, Tiwa Savage and Wizkid have sat down on the chair to share their journeys.

Zakes Bantwini time

Earlier this week, Bantwini went on social media asking his followers to help him track down Scebi Bhongo Bhongo, who became popular a few years ago when a video clip of him saying that he represents the country went viral on social media.

Hi guys, need help, I’ve used this sound clip on my new album #THESTARISREBORN and I want to connect with this guy for credits 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/VOulETmH9S — Zakes Bantwini (@ZakesBantwiniSA) December 3, 2023

Bantwini has titled the sixth track on his latest album with Bhongo Bhongo’s famous words from the video, Ngin’Mele Nonke.

“Look who came to see me in the studio today. Thank you guys for making this happen, deal done and dusted. Ngin’mele Nonke, album out this Friday,” said Bantwini after meeting the social media sensation.

