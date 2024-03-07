Thabo Da.Po: On being a prodigy, fame and love for music

Thabo has been dubbed the new Black Coffee, this after releasing his single Sumah.

By definition a prodigy is someone who is so naturally talented at something that they become a master of that particular skill as a child.

Thabo Mngomezulu, who goes by the stage name Thabo Da.Po fits the definition having found his way around the piano as a seven year-old.

“From a young age Thabo has surprised us and his peers with his musical talent. Without the guidance of anyone, at the age of 7, he taught himself how to play John Legend on the piano. That was the beginning of his music career,” Thabo Da.Po’s mother Andiswa Mngomezulu told The Citizen.

It’s been a decade since young Thabo handled the keys to play a John Legend ditty and including the piano, Thabo now plays bass guitar, violin and trumpet.

The Hilton College pupil recently released a seven track album titled Sumah.

His first single is the album title track which is a remake of South African hymn, Ndikhokele Bawo.

The dance rendition of the Gospel song has led to Black Coffee comparisons.

“I feel honoured to be compared to someone as highly respected as Black Coffee, I do feel Black Coffee has set the bar high in the electronic/ afrotech music scene in the world,” averred the 17 year-old who is keen on carving out his own path.

Fame

The euphoria that comes with fame tends to be a huge distraction for most people, a lot more to a young impressionable mind who everyone wants a piece of.

“As parents we are cognizance of the fact that this would bring too much attention and pressure on him. We will be monitoring the situation closely to give him guidance and support,” said his mother who shared her anxiety about Thabo being famous.

But the young artist doesn’t seem bothered by being well-known. He is, rather, more intrigued by the power of influencing the masses through his music.

“Fame doesn’t scare me but the idea of having an influence on people’s lives through my music is a privilege that I wouldn’t take lightly,” he said.

He looks up to Grammy Award winners Black Coffee and Zakes Bantwini, for more than just the music they’ve made over the years.

“The positive image they portray themselves to the world and authenticity, and its rare to find that in our days in this industry. Internationally, one of the artists I look up to is Kaytranada. Like myself he is a producer and collaborate with big artists, which I aspire to do one day,” shared the Grade 11 pupil.

The feeling he gets from making music is not distant to that which some of the world’s biggest artists have when they make their hits.

“When I am making music I feel like I am in a trance because everything around me seems to disappear and the only thing that I am focused on is what I am crafting in the studio in the present moment.”

In the genes

As with most artists, Thabo’s artistic genes are scooped from family members who came before him. According to the mom, Thabo’s grandmother was a composer who held big choir conducting competitions in the then Transkei.

“Thabo’s older sister started playing piano from eight years old until matric. They would sit together and bond over the piano, improvising and playing around,” said Andiswa.

Thabo comes from an academic family and therefore wants to study after matric, while simultaneously pursuing the music.

“I’ve just turned 17 and I see myself making my statement in the music scene and yet finding my feet around the world while pursuing my tertiary education because I am from an academic family who value education very much.”

His father, Professor Victor Mngomezulu is a renowned radiologist and a director of the first Interventional Neuro Radiology Unit in the public sector in Gauteng which he established in 2010.

“I would like to see him enjoy and finish his last years of school, and, hopefully, pursue further studies while simultaneously nurturing his musical talents,” said his mother.

The calm muso is still an independent artist, not tied to any label.

“To see Thabs as a graduate and musician would be a beautiful story.”

But outside of the music and school, Thabo enjoys his game of Basketball.

“Basketball is my favourite sport, I love every moment I am in the court. I just feel this rush of adrenaline when I’m playing the game. This is why I pushed myself to be part of the first team at school.”

