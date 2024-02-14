Celebs And Viral

14 Feb 2024

Mzansi anxious to see Lerato Kganyago’s Valentine’s Day gift

'I’m sure Lerato Kganyago’s man is bringing Jesus straight from heaven in a horse carriage...

Lerato Kganyago

TV and radio personality Lerato Kganyago. Picture: Instagram/@leratokganyago

Netizens have shared hilarious comments on social media as they wait in anticipation to see what surprises Lerato Kganyago‘s husband has in store for her this Valentine’s Day.

The media personality, who is already at the top of trending topics on X, has set high expectations with her past Valentine’s Day celebrations.

“I’m sure Lerato Kganyago’s man is bringing Jesus straight from heaven in a horse carriage, playing Beyoncé’s 16 carriages …… Bo Gabriel will be flower boys … That’s the Valentine I’m looking forward to,” one netizen wrote on X.

Another one said: “I have my passport ready just in case Lerato Kganyago’s husband has booked the whole country for his wife.”

Lerato’s past Valentine’s Day gifts

In 2021, Lerato’s husband booked the entire FNB Stadium and had her favourite artist, Zonke, exclusively performing for her.

In 2022, he struck again, gifting her with the renovation of a mansion transformed into the luxurious five-star boutique hotel, 12 on Hillel Villa and Spa in Randburg.

“Some of you might have seen what it looked like before, a few months ago when I posted it on my Insta stories. I can’t wait for you to see the final product. He said: ‘Stop stressing hold my Taelo umfazi wam [my wife], let me show you something,” Lerato wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post showing off the hotel.

Last year, Lerato shared ahead of Valentine’s Day that she would not be participating in it.

“It should remain in that corner. Re busy ra bereka (we are busy working),” she wrote on X replying to a fan who had reminded her that Valentine’s was approaching.

