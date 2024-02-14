Valentine’s Day: The best co-op games to play on date night

In an age where technology is a significant part of daily life, playing video games together is a great way for couples to connect.

A new study has revealed the best video games for date night with your partner this Valentine’s Day with Portal 2 crowned top.

The research, conducted by Hearts.Land, scored 50 of the top local multiplayer video games based on key factors like user reviews and features. To make this accessible to couples of all ages, games that included adult themes, blood, swearing and other mature aspects were omitted.

Valentine’s games

For those seeking a positive gaming environment, Portal 2 is the best choice with a rating of 9.1, 20.1% higher than the average game rating.

The second-best game to play is It Takes Two, with a player rating of 8.9. The game follows the adventures of two tiny characters, Cody and May, and offers a wide variety of challenges and puzzles that promote teamwork between players.

Stardew Valley ranked third with a user rating of 8.7 out of 10. This game is the perfect time investment for couples who plan to spend a lot of time together over this period, as it takes around 52.2 hours to complete, according to gamer data.

Rayman Legends places fourth as the best game for the holidays with a rating of 8.7, followed closely by Nintendo’s Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in fifth with a rating of 8.6.

Worst games

On the other end of the scale, Star Wars Battlefront II came out as the worst video game to play this Valentine’s Day, with a rating of 4.6 − 48.8% lower than Portal 2.

Gran Turismo 7 is ranked second worst with a rating of 5.8 out of 10 and followed by the LEGO Movie 2 game in third with a score of 5.9.

A video game with a low completion time is ideal for a couple during Valentine’s Day, as it fits in to busy schedules, reduces potential frustration, and offers replayability.

Interestingly, the video game with the highest completion time is Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 with a reported 140 hours needed to play co-op mode with your partner − an 853% increase compared to the average.

Video games

Commenting on the findings, a spokesperson at Hearts.Land said video games can be a fantastic choice for Valentine’s Day.

“The best video games for couples on date night are those that encourage collaboration and teamwork. Whether it’s solving puzzles together, competing as a team, or working towards a common goal, these games can enhance dynamics and communication – as well as create lasting memories to enjoy year-on-year,” Hearts.Land said.

