Celebrate Valentine’s Day the Thai way

Take your partner on a romantic journey to Thailand without leaving your doorstep this Valentine’s Day.

A woman is holding her partners eyes shut as she presents him with a gift in a box on Valentines day. Picture: iStock

While Thailand may be out of reach this Valentine’s Day, there are so many ways to bring a touch of Thai to your celebration at home.

Here are four ways to infuse your Valentine’s Day with the enchantment of Thailand, right from the comfort of your own home.

Dine over Thai Food

Transport your taste buds to Thailand with a delectable spread of Thai dishes. Prepare a Vegetarian Panang Curry, a recipe that’s quick and easy to prepare, taking less than an hour.

Vegetarian Panang Curry is known for its rich and creamy curry variations. A refreshing alternative for salad lovers is an aubergine salad with spicy coconut cream dressing.

Drink Thai

After indulging in Thai cuisine, treat your loved one to a delightful Thai-inspired cocktail. Some of the best Thai-inspired drinks to try include lemongrass, kaffir line and Thai basil.

For an effortless yet impressive cocktail, whip up the Sabai Sabai, a sweet and sour cocktail garnished with Thai basil leaves, and Mekhong, a Thai spirit.

Plant a love tree

Embrace the Thai tradition by planting Cassia fistula, Thailand’s national flower and tree, locally known as ratchaphruek. The tree can be brought as trees or seeds at several local nurseries in South Africa.

Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to plant cassia as a relationship tree – a living milestone that will become a gift that will grow along with your union.

Add the magic touch with a Thai massage

To elevate the experience, why not add a touch of Thai relaxation with a soothing massage? If you do not know how to do Thai massage, you can recreate the magic at home.

Enhance the experience with aromatic oils like chamomile and lavender for tranquility or opt for rose and neroli to uplift the mood and senses.

