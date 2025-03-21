‘Octomom’ raises 14 children alone and she is looking fabulous!

Her extraordinary journey began in 2009 as the mother of the first surviving octuplets, thrusting her into media scrutiny and financial struggles.

Natalie Suleman, 47, a mom of 14 children, just became a grandmother and is looking fabulous. Picture: Instagram/nataliesuleman

In September 2024, Natalie Suleman, known as “Octomom,” embraced the new role of grandmother after giving birth to the first surviving octuplets in history in 2009.

She joyfully announced the birth of her granddaughter, sharing a picture of the newborn’s foot peeking from beneath a blanket.

Suleman expressed her gratitude, writing: “Thank you, God, for blessing my son Joshua and lovely daughter-in-law with this beautiful gift! We are so grateful she is a new addition to our family! Baby girl, you are so very loved, and we can’t wait to watch you grow!”

Octomom opens up in new docuseries

Suleman’s path to this moment has been extraordinary. She captured international attention with her octuplets, adding eight babies to her six children.

She always planned to raise a large family alone. To conceive her 14 children, she used two sperm donors – one she knew and another anonymous one from a sperm bank.

When Suleman welcomed her octuplets, she was unemployed and turned to various ventures to support her family. This included a nude photo shoot, pornography, boxing and even an attempt to trademark her “Octomom” nickname.

Reflecting on her decision to distance herself from the “Octomom” persona, Suleman told People in 2016: “I had stopped wanting to do it from day one.

“I was violating my boundaries, value system, and self. I didn’t think of it at the time because I was in survival mode, and I was doing whatever I possibly could to provide for my kids.”

Her journey, marked by intense media scrutiny and personal challenges, is now the subject of a six-part Lifetime docuseries, Confessions of Octomom. This series offers an intimate look into her life, shedding light on her experiences and the realities of raising 14 children.

Complementing the docuseries, a biographical film, I Was Octomom: The Natalie Suleman Story, was released.

According to Lifetime, the film portrays her journey from the decision to undergo one more IVF procedure to becoming a mother of 14. It highlights the media frenzy that ensued and her resilience in the face of adversity.

A story of resilience and dedication

Today, Suleman focuses on providing a nurturing environment for her children and grandchild. She emphasises the importance of integrity, faith and mutual support in her family.

Her story is one of perseverance, illustrating how she navigated public scrutiny and personal challenges to build a loving family environment.

As Suleman steps into her new role as a grandmother, she continues to share her journey. Through her documentary and film she aims to inspire others with her story of resilience and unwavering dedication to her family.

