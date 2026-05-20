JUST IN: Activist Thato Molosankwe shot dead in North West province

Molosankwe has been described by local police as a community-minded individual who played an important role in assisting police efforts

Police have confirmed that Mahikeng crime activist and traditional healer Thato Molosankwe has been shot dead in the North West province.

It is understood that Molosankwe was shot at his house in Lomanyaneng early on Wednesday morning.

Shooting

North West police spokesperson Captain Majang Skalkie confirmed the incident to The Citizen.

“North West police confirms incident. The incident occurred today in the morning,” Skalkie said.

Manhunt

Colonel Adel Myburgh said Molosankwe sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

“The Acting National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (Saps), Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, has directed the North West Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Ryno Naidoo, to ensure maximum resources are deployed to hunt down the killers of vocal Mahikeng-born crime activist and traditional healer, Mr Thato Molosankwe.

“Lieutenant General Dimpane has strongly condemned the brutal murder and assured the community that no stone will be left unturned until those responsible are found and brought to book,” said Myburgh

Community activist

Molosankwe has been described by local police as a community-minded individual who played an important role in assisting police efforts aimed at strengthening relations between the Saps and communities, Myburgh said.

The Provincial Murder and Robbery Unit has taken over investigations into the matter.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that may assist investigations to contact the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or provide anonymous tip-offs via the MySAPS App.

KZN shooting

Meanwhile, three kidnapping suspects have been killed in a shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

It is understood that the gun battle occurred in Mariannhill in the early hours of Wednesday morning, 20 May 2026.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said they pounced after acting on intelligence information about the suspects.

“Police collected intelligence about the whereabouts of the suspects who were wanted in connection with a Greenwood Park case of kidnapping and fraud, as well as being in illegal possession of firearms.

“Police spotted the suspects driving along Milky Way Road and attempted to stop their vehicle. The suspect defied the police’s instructions and sped off. Police gave chase, and during the operation, a shootout ensued,” Netshiunda said.

Investigations are continuing.