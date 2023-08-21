Over R270k raised for Angie Oeh’s cancer treatment before her death

Angie died in Pretoria on Saturday surrounded by loved ones, including her partner, mother and collaborator Pierre-Henri “Peach” van Pletzen.

Friends, family and fans of 24-year-old Afrikaans rapper Angelique “Angie Oeh” Greeff raised R270,000 in less than a week for her cancer treatment.

A few days after the campaign started, Angie died surrounded by loved ones.

Angie, who had worked with some of the biggest names in the Afrikaans rap and alternative scene, was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

After going public with her health battles, a Back a Buddy campaign was started to raise funds for her cancer treatment.

It received R278 478.24 in donations and missed its revised goal of R300 000 by less than R22,000.

“Angie Oeh has been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer on the 14th of August, 2023. She needs urgent surgery for survival and to prepare her for the initial six months of chemotherapy. Any money raised over the initial goal will be used towards continued treatment, check-ups, loss of income, etc,” a message from the campaign’s organisers read.

‘I’m so f**king scared’

A short note from Angie shared how “f**king scared” she was by the diagnosis.

“I am scared. I’m so f**king scared. Now I’m so sick I have to ask someone to pass me a water bottle which is standing right next to me. I’m only 24. I have to have a life-changing operation and after that six months of chemo.

“I don’t have the emotional strength or the money to do this. If anyone can help me with something that will cost R200 000 plus, please help”.

It is unclear whether the money will now go to her funeral and associated costs.

Surrounded by family

Angie was first diagnosed with sarcoma, a type of cancerous tumour that grows in connective tissue, in 2021. A baseball-sized tumour was removed early last year. Less than two years later, she was hit with another cancer diagnosis.

“Under that seemingly tough exterior was one of the softest and most beautiful people I’ve ever met. Life is so fragile and unpredictable,” said Peach.

He said Angie was in studio just last week, recording a new song with a powerful message.

“In the last song she recorded she sang the lyric “die lewe is net a spoer”.