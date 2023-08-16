‘Ek is v*kk*en 24’: Afrikaans rapper Angie Oeh diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer

“I don’t have the emotional strength or money to fight this,” the rapper told fans when she shared her diagnosis on social media.

Twenty-four-year-old Afrikaans mumble rapper, Angelique Greeff, popularly known as Angie Oeh, has been left devastated after she learnt that she has stage 4 lung cancer.

Angie was first diagnosed with sarcoma, a type of cancerous tumour that grows in connective tissue, late in December 2021. The baseball-sized tumour was removed early last year.

Just as the rapper found her stride, her wings were clipped with yet another brutal cancer diagnosis barely two years after the previous one.

Taking to Instagram on Monday the rapper shared with her fans that she has been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer, admitting how scared she is.

“Every time I have just a little time to think I cry like a p**sy. How the f**k does something like this happen so fast without you even knowing or feeling it?

“Now I am so sick, I have to ask someone to give me bottle of water standing right next to me. I am f*ck*ng 24.

“Tomorrow, I have to get a life changing operation and after that six months of chemo. I don’t have the emotional strength or the money to do this,” the 24-year-old said in the caption of a post featuring photographs of her in hospital and her scans.

The rapper pleaded for financial assistance for her medical treatment.

“If anyone can help me with something that will cost R200 000 please, help me. I have all the invoices and banking details of the account we use to pay them and there is a link in my bio, otherwise please think of me.”

Angie Oeh’s career

The Pretoria singer first drew attention when one of her songs, Dis jou wyfie, went viral on TikTok in 2022. While the risky lyrics drew a lot of criticism from TikTokers, the rapper grabbed the attention of very well-known South African artists like Jack Parow, Loufi and Fokofpolisiekar.

Speaking to The Citizen in June 2022, Angie said she recorded the song in her cupboard with her cell phone and posted it on TikTok, after which it went viral.

In April, Angie Oeh collaborated with popular Afrikaans electro music band Van Pletzen and underground Afrikaans rapper Loufi on a song called Die Lewe is ‘n Lied, which featured on Van Pletzen’s latest album, Enter the Grootness.

During her interview, the rapper described herself as herself as edgy, gay and on a mission, adding that she wanted to normalise chicks singing about chicks.

Angie’s music is not everyone’s cup of tea and she gets many hateful comments about the lyrics she sings.

“Haters have asked if my mother knew what nonsense I was singing about. There are men saying they will treat me like a man and assault me and rape my mother,” she told The Citizen during a previous interview.

*Additional reporting by Marizka Coetzer.

