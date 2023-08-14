PICS: Bonang Matheba’s amazing looks at Miss SA 2023

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

In the days leading up to Miss SA media personality Bonang Matheba made headlines saying the most expensive dress she’ll wear for the national pageant is worth over R60 000 and if looks are anything to go by, it seems all frocks she wore on Sunday night were in that price range.

“I am back hosting one of the most important shows of the year. It is going to be fantastic – the production is wonderful with some international names and is a true celebration of Women’s Month. Expect beautiful dresses. I am going to put on a show and bring all the sparkle and the magic that I can!”

“I plan for this, this is my job. This is what I do. This is what I build up to, this is for me, my Super Bowl. I’m a TV host, I host live productions, it’s what I was born to do. It’s in my blood and soul, it’s my favourite thing to do in the world,” Bonang said on Metro FM.

Bonang confessed to wanting to put her best foot forward as the organisers of Miss Universe were in attendance last night.

“The Miss Universe organisation is gonna be there, so we’re dressing for where we’re going to go, not where we are. I plan, I save money, I dream, I hope and I change my travel in life for this. That’s how important it is for me. For my company, for my wine,” said Bonang.

Bonang’s brand, House of BNG, was one of the official sponsors for the Miss SA pageant this year, along with DJ Sbu’s Mofaya.

The pageant was won by 25-year-old Natasha Joubert and was adjudicated by R’Bonney Nola Gabriel, the current Miss Universe, together with Leandie du Randt, Thuso Mbedu, Devi Sankaree Govender and Jo-Ann Strauss.

