PICS: Thuso Mbedu stuns in pink at glitzy L’Oréal Paris event in Sandton

By Xanet Scheepers

L’Oréal Paris pulled out all the stops when they officially introduced South African actress, Thuso Mbedu as their first ever Sub-Saharan African Ambassador on Friday evening at the Sandton Convention Centre.

The beauty conglomerate also launched a revolutionary new skincare range at the event – ‘Glycolic Bright Instant Glowing Serum’.

According to the L’Oréal Paris website, the serum is clinically proven to instantly brighten skin and reduce dark spots.

Floating onto the stage in a stunning pink Willet Designs Couture gown with a black belt, Mbedu shared her excitement about her partnership with L’Oréal Paris and spoke about what it was like growing up with patchy and inflamed skin and not having a suitable product to treat her skin with.

She lauded the company for creating products that caters to individuals with diverse skin tones, including those of African descent.

The brief for the evening was ‘Strictly black – Parisian Chic Black Tie’ and attendees did not disappoint as they descended upon the Sandton Convention Centre dressed to the nines in beautiful black evening wear.

Actress and Brand Ambassador for Garnier, Natasha Thahane was one of many celebrities in attendance with a group of her friends, looking stunning in a Otsile Sefolo black beaded gown.

The actress took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share some snaps of her and Thuso all glammed up at the glitzy event, congratulating her on being the first Sub-Saharan African Ambassador.

Scandal! actress Mapaseka Koetle showed off her gorgeous legs in a short black velvet and feather dress with diamante detail on the bodice.

Film, theatre and television actress, entrepreneur and activist for social upliftment, Mampho Brescia looked equally as glamorous dressed in sparkly black pants and jacket.

Fatal Seduction actress Kgomotso Christopher slayed in a LoveMe_sa black velvet and feathered gown with cut-out diamante detail across her stomach and chest.

Mbedu bags judge role at Miss SA 2023

Mbedu was also one of the judges for the Miss South Africa 2023 competition that took place at the Sun Bet Arena at Time Square Casino, Tshwane on Sunday, 13 August.

In a statement earlier this month, Ayanda Mackay, Marketing Manager for L’Oréal Paris Skin and Hair said that the company’s partnership with Mbedu and subsequently The Miss South Africa organisation allows them to support and uplift women as they redefine what it means to be a beauty queen.

“We believe that when women are empowered, they can achieve anything they set their minds to, and we are thrilled to be a part of this incredible platform,” she said.

