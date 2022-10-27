Watch: Prince Harry’s tell-all book cover released

The anticipation of the controversial memoir of Prince Harry finally has a date.
It has been talked about amongst royal quarters and watchers for over a year after the royal said his tell-all book is about his story as an ex-royal “not as the prince I was born, but as the man I have become”.
The book publisher Penguin Random House hasn’t given much away, however it was reported by the New York Post that the Duke Of Sussex’s upcoming book is set for publication on 10 January 2023.
ALSO READ: Royal news: Meghan Markle is Nigerian and King Charles meets UK’s new PM
It was reported that the announcement comes weeks after its publication was delayed due to Queen Elizabeth II’s passing in September. The book was set for a November release.
WATCH: Prince Harry’s memoir gets a release date:
There has been some speculation that the book was co-written with the help of ghostwriter J. R. Moehringer, however, this may not be the case.
The publisher described Prince Harry’s tell-all as “intimate and heartfelt”, offering “the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons that have helped shape him”.