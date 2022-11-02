Royal news: Video resurfaces of William defending Diana, Harry’s memoir will feature the Queen’s death

Sandisiwe Mbhele

In this week’s royal update, Prince William took a stance and defended his mother, and Prince Harry’s book will address the Queen’s death and The Crown star is frustrated over the public backlash.

Royals news update

Video of Prince William defending his mother resurfaces

As excitement grows for the highly anticipated return of Netflix’s The Crown season five, fans and royal watchers are trying, by all means, to figure out the crux of the controversial storylines.

There has been backlash over the last few weeks after reports suggested that The Crown will purport a story of King Charles when he was younger, plotting to kill his mother.

There also have been suggestions that the royal series will tackle Princess Diana’s infamous interview with BBC in 1995.

A TikTok video shared of Prince Wiliam’s response to John Dyson’s report that found that journalist Martin Bashir and other BBC employees obtained fake documents to obtain an interview with Diana.

The clip of William’s public statement occurred in 2021, in which he explained how damaging the interview was for his family and how Diana’s privacy was invaded. He openly shared that the interview played on Diana’s mental well-being and made her more fearful and paranoid.

As the wider public will be watching and streaming the new episodes, the video reminds people that there are real people involved.

The video already has 1.2 million views.

Prince William also attended the Tusk Awards on Tuesday evening. The awards recognises emerging leaders in conservation whose work has left significant impact.

Congratulations to all winners tonight and I leave you with these gorgeous shot of Prince William dazzling and proud smile ????❤️ #PrinceOfWales #TuskAwards pic.twitter.com/bXQRfB7kF4— Canellecitadelle (@Canellelabelle) November 1, 2022

Prince Harry to feature the Queen in memoir

As the date of Harry’s tell-all memoir nears, 10 January, there have been reports that the ‘Spare’ will discuss his late grandmother’s death.

People Magazine reported that Harry’s book Spare was largely finished before the Queen’s death in September, however, the book will now add his personal thoughts on the matter.

The book’s release date was scheduled for late this year.

Harry remembered his grandmother as a woman with “grace and dignity, [who] remained true throughout her life and [has] now [left behind] her everlasting legacy”.

The cover and date of Harry’s book was announced last week, by the publisher – Penguin Random House.

The Crown star stands her ground

Elizabeth Debicki, who portrays Princess Diana in the series, has called for critics of the controversial Netflix show to “move on” after the streaming giant added a disclaimer to the latest trailer.

After much public backlash on the fictional storytelling of the royal show, Netflix was forced to place a disclaimer for the new season. It reads: “Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign.”

Debicki wants people to focus on the “creative endeavour” of the programme rather than how closely the show depicts the lives of the British royal family.

She explained that no one can truly ever tell what happens behind closed doors.

Debicki concluded that now the disclaimer has been placed, people can move on and stop talking about it, Bang Showbiz reported.