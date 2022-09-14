Prince Kaybee launches his own wine label, Milani

Lethabo Malatsi

South African House DJ and producer Kabelo “Prince Kaybee” Motsamai, launched his new wine label on Monday.

Taking to Twitter and Instagram, Prince Kaybee shared the news of the launch of his new wine, Milani – named after his son who he fathers with Zola Ayabulela Mhlongo.

He captioned the post: “So excited we are finally here. Thank you to all the men and women back at the farm who have made this possible. Today I’m announcing that the Milani Wine is now available on our very own online store”.

Limited stock

The Milani wine is a pinot noir rose and shiraz, which is now available online. However, only limited stock will be sold.

“We are only going to produce 7 000 bottles a year available by order. It’s an exclusive wine, harvested by hardworking dedicated men and women,” the 33-year-old said.

“Kabillion” joins a list of local celebrities – the likes of Bonang Matheba and actor Thapelo Mokoena who have entered the alcohol business.

In 2018, Thapelo in partnership with the Bosman Family Vineyards, produced Bosman Nero wine which was shortlisted for the Drinks Business Awards in the United Kingdom in 2021.

Building an empire

The new wine owner said he is building an empire for his son. “As long as I’m alive, l will make sure Milani will live a luxurious life. He should never go through the struggles I went through when growing up. I want to be the best dad any child would pray for,” he said in a tweet.

Kabelo received praises on his new venture from Twitter and Instagram users.

“Prince Kaybee’s child already got a wine under his name, kid can’t even run properly and his richer than me,” @mizar cried out.

What makes it more interesting is that Prince Kaybee wines ???? is Harvested and packaged here in South Africa by South Africans… ???? pic.twitter.com/IK3MrfqAai— ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) September 13, 2022

Stake in Blue Crane Vineyards

In May, entertainment reporter Phil Mphela reported that the House DJ bought a stake in Blue Crane Vineyards at Tulbagh farm in the Western Cape.

Tulbagh is a wine and olive farm whose products include extra virgin olive oil and Chenin blanc.

*Additional reporting by Sandisiwe Mbhele

