Black Elephant Vintners launches wine club for wine enthusiasts

The brand seeks to reshape the wine club experience in South Africa...

Franschhoek Valley-based winery Black Elephant Vintners has launched a wine club aimed at providing members with flexible wine selections and a direct link to the winemaking craft.

Through this initiative, Black Elephant Vintners seeks to reshape the wine club experience in South Africa, offering members access to limited-edition selections delivered directly to their doorsteps or available for collection from the estate.

The club goes beyond simply offering wines; it fosters a connection to the winemakers themselves, allowing members to gain insights into the winery’s creative process.

Members also receive private invitations to events, discounts, and early access to new releases, offering a unique glimpse into the stories and efforts behind these wines.

The wine industry often feels like a never-ending merry-go-round of tasting, selling, producing, and then doing it all over again.

That’s why we’re taking a moment to pause and remind ourselves of why. pic.twitter.com/gZqPFshk0s Read more The vine ‘whisperer’ who hated wine October 15, 2024

ALSO READ: Reviewers’ Choice Awards: Dineplan reveals South Africa’s top 100 restaurants for 2024

Black Elephant Vintners offerings

The winery offers a diverse range of wines. Having tasted some of their offerings, my personal favourite is the Vintners Brut NV, a blend of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir with delicate bubbles and fresh red apple notes.

For sparkling wine enthusiasts, the Pinot Noir Brut Rosé 2019 is also a delightful choice, with flavours of red berries, peach, and blood orange, complemented by a subtle smokiness.

Other notable options include the Amistad Syrah 2023 — a full-bodied wine with notes of blackcurrant, pepper, and herbs; The Fox & Flamingo Rosé 2024, known for its refreshing raspberry and strawberry flavours; and the medium-bodied Three Men in a Tub with a Rubber Duck 2023, featuring cherry, plum, and vanilla undertones.

Finally, the Dico Fever Old Vine Sauvignon Blanc 2023 offers a bright, citrus-forward profile with hints of lemon, peach, and pear, to name just a few.

NOW READ: World stroke day: Preventing the medical condition is possible, says expert