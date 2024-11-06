Food And Drink

6 Nov 2024

10:59 am

Black Elephant Vintners launches wine club for wine enthusiasts

The brand seeks to reshape the wine club experience in South Africa...

Wine

Black Elephant Vintners. Picture: Supplied

Franschhoek Valley-based winery Black Elephant Vintners has launched a wine club aimed at providing members with flexible wine selections and a direct link to the winemaking craft.

Through this initiative, Black Elephant Vintners seeks to reshape the wine club experience in South Africa, offering members access to limited-edition selections delivered directly to their doorsteps or available for collection from the estate.

The club goes beyond simply offering wines; it fosters a connection to the winemakers themselves, allowing members to gain insights into the winery’s creative process.

Members also receive private invitations to events, discounts, and early access to new releases, offering a unique glimpse into the stories and efforts behind these wines.

Black Elephant Vintners offerings

The winery offers a diverse range of wines. Having tasted some of their offerings, my personal favourite is the Vintners Brut NV, a blend of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir with delicate bubbles and fresh red apple notes.

For sparkling wine enthusiasts, the Pinot Noir Brut Rosé 2019 is also a delightful choice, with flavours of red berries, peach, and blood orange, complemented by a subtle smokiness.

Other notable options include the Amistad Syrah 2023 — a full-bodied wine with notes of blackcurrant, pepper, and herbs; The Fox & Flamingo Rosé 2024, known for its refreshing raspberry and strawberry flavours; and the medium-bodied Three Men in a Tub with a Rubber Duck 2023, featuring cherry, plum, and vanilla undertones.

Finally, the Dico Fever Old Vine Sauvignon Blanc 2023 offers a bright, citrus-forward profile with hints of lemon, peach, and pear, to name just a few.

Read more on these topics

wine

