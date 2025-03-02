Behind closed doors: Prince William’s battle with family health crises and royal duty

In a rare television interview, former royal aide Jason Knauf provided a distressing glimpse into the impact of Kate's cancer diagnosis on William.

Jason Knauf recalled an “awful” phone call with William, describing it as “the lowest” he’d ever seen him. Picture: Getty Images / Hannah McKay

As Prince William prepares for kingship amid personal hurdles, such as his father’s cancer and his wife’s health struggles, his closest aid opened up about his unwavering dedication to family, juggling royal duties with fatherhood, and navigating his public role. At the same time, tensions with his brother Harry simmer.

In a rare television interview with 60 Minutes Australia, former royal aide Jason Knauf provided a distressing glimpse into the impact of Princess Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis on William.

Knauf recalled an “awful” phone call with William, describing it as “the lowest” he’d ever seen him. He continued to say that, “within a couple of weeks, if you’re Prince William, you find out that both your wife and your father have cancer. I couldn’t believe it.”

Prince William faces ‘brutal’ year

This period was marked by intense personal turmoil for the Prince of Wales. At the end of 2024, William openly acknowledged the family’s struggles, calling the year “brutal” and the “hardest” of his life.

The royal family faced additional challenges as they navigated public speculation and conspiracy theories regarding Kate’s health, all while striving to protect their children’s well-being during this tumultuous time.

Knauf’s insights shed light on the emotional depth of Prince William’s experience, offering a rare look behind the stoic public facade of the royal family during one of their most challenging periods.

Koff emphasises that these experiences have changed them, particularly Kate, who had faced intense scrutiny and speculation about her health. The couple had worked hard to process these challenges privately for the sake of their children, highlighting the importance of family during such trying times.

Overall, the narrative suggests that while Kate has shown resilience, the impact of her health struggles has been profound, and she may never be the same as they continue to navigate their roles within the royal family amidst personal challenges.

Watch the full interview with William’s former aid here:

The heir and the spare

In the interview, Knauf also shared some inside information about the complicated dynamics between William, his brother Prince Harry, and Meghan. He pointed out that, despite the tensions following Harry and Meghan’s exit from royal duties, William has chosen to stay silent, handling the situation with dignity.

Knauf acknowledged that family relationships are never easy, especially under the constant glare of the public eye. However, despite the challenges, he believes there’s still a deep bond between the brothers, shaped by their shared history.

However, Knauf expressed sadness over how much William and Harry’s relationship has changed, admitting that the bond they once shared has been deeply strained. He reflected on the stark contrast between their past closeness and where they stand today, acknowledging how both public and personal challenges have taken their toll.

Nevertheless, Knauf expressed hope that, in time, their relationship might heal, particularly during major milestones like William’s future coronation. After all, no matter how far Harry has stepped away from royal life, Knauf said he believed he would still want to be there for his brother when it mattered.

Jason Knauf, William’s former aide, reflected on how the brothers shared a close bond, describing them as “the best of mates” and “practical jokers” who enjoyed winding each other up. Picture: Screengrab

Watch: The truth about the rift:

Knauf speaks out about Meghan’s alleged bullying

Knauf, who also acted as Harry and Meghan’s media advisor, recalled expressing serious concerns about Meghan’s treatment of junior staff during her time in the royal household.

He mentioned that he was “very concerned” that Meghan had bullied two personal assistants out of the household. Knauf stated that multiple reports from individuals who witnessed “unacceptable behavior” indicated a troubling environment for junior employees.

The email detailing his concerns was leaked to the media shortly before Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, which added to the public scrutiny surrounding Meghan’s actions and the dynamics within the royal family.

The email detailing Jason Knauf’s concerns about Meghan Markle’s behaviour towards employees, was leaked to the media. Picture: Screengrab

