Charlotte, a princess with personality: Who is the girl behind the royal title?

Princess Charlotte may be a royal by birth, but her spirited personality and natural confidence set her apart.

Princess Charlotte on her 9th birthday last year in a picture taken by her mother, Kate. Picture: Instagram / princeandprincessofwales

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, born on 2 May 2015 at the St Mary’s Hospital in London, has captivated the public with her vibrant personality and composed, self-assured demeanor.

As the second child and only daughter of Prince William and Catherine Middleton, she holds the title of Princess Charlotte of Wales. She stands third in line to the British throne, following her father and older brother, Prince George.

Charlotte: A name fit for a princess

Princess Charlotte’s full name, Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, is steeped in royal history and pays tribute to key figures in her family.

According to Biography, Charlotte is the feminine form of Charles, chosen in honor of her grandfather, King Charles III. The name also holds significance within her mother’s family, as Pippa Middleton’s middle name is Charlotte.

Elizabeth is a timeless royal name, honoring her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and maintaining a strong connection to Britain’s long-reigning monarch.

Diana is a heartfelt tribute to her late grandmother, Princess Diana, ensuring that her legacy remains an enduring part of the royal lineage.

Each part of Princess Charlotte’s name reflects a thoughtful balance between tradition, legacy, and familial love, cementing her place in royal history.

Princess Charlotte arrives for her first day of school, with her brother Prince George and her parents at Thomas’s Battersea in London in 2019. Picture: Getty Images / Aaron Chown

The spirited young royal with a flair for leadership

Princess Charlotte, 9, has displayed a lively and engaging disposition from a young age. Her mother, Kate Middleton, affectionately refers to her as “the one in charge” at home, highlighting Charlotte’s assertiveness and natural leadership qualities.

This assertiveness was on full display during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022, when she was spotted correcting her older brother George, showcasing her confident presence.

As the national anthem, God Save the Queen, played, George placed his hand on the balcony ledge. The then seven-year-old Charlotte sweetly nudged his arm, telling him to fix his posture. George quickly corrected himself by standing up straight and putting his arms by his sides.

Princess Charlotte also exhibits a nurturing and protective attitude toward her younger brother, Louis. She is often seen guiding and looking out for him during public events, showcasing her caring nature and their special bond.

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey in London in 2023. Picture: Getty Images / Yui Mok

Watch Charlotte correct both her brothers’ behaviour here:

Athletes rave about Charlotte: ‘She was a superstar’

Charlotte’s vibrant nature has also caught the attention of high-profile figures. In June 2024, American football star Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason, met the royal family at a Taylor Swift concert, described her as “electric”, praising her adorable and energetic spirit.

The Kelces talked about their experience a few days later on an episode of the New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast. They had nothing but kind things to say about the royal family, especially young Charlotte. Indeed, the athlete brothers were astounded by the princess’ bold confidence.

“I gotta say, Prince William was fantastic, but the highlight was Princess Charlotte,” Jason gushed on the podcast. “She was a superstar and had fire to her,” Travis agreed. “She was asking questions… I love it when parents ask their kids to be present and vocal. They were an absolute delight to meet.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce meet Prince William and royal siblings George and Charlotte. Picture: Instagram / taylorswift

Embracing normalcy amidst royal life

Despite her royal status, Princess Charlotte experiences a childhood filled with typical activities. She has been photographed enjoying playdates, showing affection for animals, and engaging in everyday pleasures like indulging in candy canes during family outings.

These moments offer a glimpse into her relatable and grounded nature, resonating with many who see parallels between Charlotte’s experiences and those of children worldwide.

Charlotte also inherited certain talents from her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. Royal author Phil Dampier notes that Charlotte possesses a “brilliant ability” to mimic well-known figures, a skill that Queen Elizabeth was renowned for, The Mirror reported. This talent adds a charming dimension to Charlotte’s personality.

Princess Charlotte of Wales tries her hand at archery. Picture: Getty Images / Daniel Leal

A glimpse into Charlotte’s future role

As the third in line to the British throne, Princess Charlotte’s upbringing is thoughtfully balanced between royal duties and personal development. Her parents are committed to ensuring that all three children feel equally valued, fostering a sense of unity and mutual support. This approach prepares them for potential future roles within the royal family.

According to The Sun, Dampier claims the Prince and Princess of Wales see Prince George, 11, as the “most important” but want his siblings to be his “equals.”

“I think William and Kate see George as his first among equals.

“Obviously he is the most important one. “He is the future king, but the way things are going, Charlotte and Louis may have major roles in the future. Certainly the royal family will need them as they are getting thin on the ground.”

