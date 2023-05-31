WATCH: ‘I’m ready for war’ – Unathi Nkayi tells Kaya FM

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

Looking relaxed in a short video shared on her Instagram, media personality Unathi Nkayi has nonchalantly fired shots at her former employers at Kaya FM saying that she’s ready for war at the High Court.

“I’m shooting this video for my mother, she has instructed me and given me the blessing to tell my side of the story and I’ve promised her that I will one day. But I’ve asked her to allow me to do it officially at the end of my case against Kaya at the High Court,” Unathi Nkayi says in the intro of her short video.

Nkayi was fired in 2021, with immediate effect, after an argument between her and Sizwe Dhlomo, resulting in the station siding with the Afternoon Drive host on what occurred in the disagreement.

In an interview with former Idols judge Gareth Cliff a few months ago, Nkayi said she first told her mother about what happened and that it was her mom who advised her to take legal action against her former employer when she had no intention of doing so at first.

Telling her story

“Because my mother has made this request, she said ‘mtwanami (my child) no one should have the right to tell your story without you’. I’ve given her that promise,” shared Nkayi.

The media personality confirmed in the video that she has already started shooting a documentary which tells her story.

“Through our production company, we’ve started shooting my documentary that I am producing as well through my production company. I promise I’ll tell you everything at the end of the case. I’ll share all documents and you’ll finally get both sides of the story.”

Receiving support

Nkayi thanked her fans and random people who pull her to the side in public and tell her that they’ve stopped listening to the station after she was sacked or a pilot who announces to everyone on the flight she’s on that they’re supporting the disgraced broadcaster in this case.

“Thank you to the ladies in the sonar, people who stop me at the gym on the treadmill… the people who stop me at groove to say ‘Unathi, we hope you’re gonna [sic] see it through when it comes to Kaya and the High Court’. I promise you I will,” she said.

At the end of the video, Nkayi spoke with unfiltered bravado about not having financial issues of fighting this case nor are there any psychological inhibitions she has to contend with ahead of what could be a dragging case.

“I have some very powerful and wealthy people who have backed me up to say they’re not gonna [sic] allow me to not see this through. So finances are not gonna be my issue,” she says.

“Psychologically I wana [sic] prepare you as well. It could take months, it could take years. Psychologically I’m fortified as well. The worst has happened, right? They’ve humiliated me, they’ve destroyed me. I’ve lost copious amounts of money because of what happened.

“Psychologically what’s gonna [sic] keep me going for the next few years or months, is the fact that I know that Kaya has to work with the very same Sibongile [Mtyali] who is the MD that fired me, and has to coerce Sizwe Dhlomo.”

Former station manager Sbongile Mtyali was dismissed by Kaya FM last year, and is also challenging that dismissal.

