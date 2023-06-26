Dineo Ranaka diagnosed with severe chronic depression following social media meltdown

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

Media personality Dineo Ranaka has given her fans an update on her well-being, after sharing her struggles with mental health last month, where she confessed that she’s feeling suicidal.

Grateful for support

On Saturday, Dineo took to social media to thank her fans, friends and family for the calls, the texts, the prayers and the well wishes.

“I’ve recently been diagnosed with severe chronic depression… I feel like I need to allow myself to re-introduce myself to myself because I’ve been a high functioning person with depression,” she wrote.

She adds that she was physically sick and did suspect that she was not well for a bit over two months, but at least now she knows why she felt that way.

“What a relief! My symptoms have been in-sleep seizures, trouble waking up, trouble controlling my bladder, confusion, thoughts of harming myself, trouble with energy to do anything, and meaningful deep empathy/sympathy with those that have taken their lives.”

Ranaka was admitted into a mental health facility and she reportedly left the facility three days after being admitted.

In now deleted posts, Ranaka wrote on Instagram, last month, that she wasn’t well.

“I get it. I get them,” shared the co-host of 959 Breakfast on the social platform. “Because I’m trying my best not to commit suicide. My mind is so loud of late and life is f***ing hard, so f***ing hard and I’m trying my best but it seems my best isn’t enough.”

The Kaya FM jock hasn’t been on her morning show 959 Breakfast with co-host Sol Phenduka. She has been away from the show for about a month now; with drive time host Sizwe Dhlomo standing-in for her, Thomas Msengana and Skhumba Hlope hosted Dhlomo’s drive time show. The station released a statement confirming their support for Ranaka.

Kaya 959 wishes Dineo Ranaka well. pic.twitter.com/qkBuoXEzn5— Kaya 959 (@KayaON959) May 23, 2023

“Kaya 959 wishes breakfast show host Dineo Ranaka much strength as she finds a way through a difficult time,” said managing director of the station Colleen Louw in a statement.

“The Kaya 959 family is keeping Dineo in their hearts, and we wish her healing. We also ask for privacy as Dineo gets through this difficult time.”

Dineo Ranaka finds healing

The 39-year-old said that she is now trying to learn how to move forward without thinking that she is a fraud.

“It’s really hard on me. And if you knew half of the judgement I’m dealing with, you would probably want to have yourself admitted and never discharged! But I have faith in me. I believe in me! I will be cured! Depression is curable,” she shared in her lengthy Instagram post.

Ranaka says she is no longer struggling with suicidal thoughts anymore as she fights her mental battle.

“Have I thought of taking my own life? The answer is yes. But I reverse the curse by declaring I am not suicidal!”

The answer was yes but is now no! It is no because to break the curse I have to believe and say that I’m not!”

Dineo said that mental health is so insanely misunderstood “because depression is not the absence of happiness so essentially, it is not sadness. It is the absence of vitality. Vitality being the zest to live!”

She concluded her post saying that she is taking time to herself to sort out the messes in different areas of her life.

It’s unclear when Dineo will return to her breakfast show, as it seems that she’s in the US.

