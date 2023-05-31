Legendary actor Patrick Ndlovu has died

By Lineo Lesemane

Veteran actor Patrick Ndlovu has passed away. His management, Moonyeenn Lee Associates, confirmed the news on their Facebook page.

Patrick was popularly known for his many TV roles, including Sizwe Moloi on the SABC1 drama series Zone 14 and as school principal, Mr Thembu, on the popular TV series, Yizo Yizo.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor Patrick Ndlovu, whose acting career spanned more than four decades. We were proud to represent such a consummate professional and majestic talent.

“He was a kind and gentle man, always ready with a smile even when times were tough. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, family and friends. We will miss you, Patrick. RIP,” the statement read.

His cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

