Royal news: Prince Harry barred from royal event, Prince Andrew refuses to move

In this week’s royal news update we saw Princess Diana’s youngest son, Prince Harry in court, a royal fan collapsed near King Charles and disgraced Prince Andrew refuses to leave his home.

Harry and Meghan not welcome

Prince Harry will not be welcomed at a historic royal family event this coming weekend. Trooping the Colour, which is a ceremony performed every year in the UK by regiments of the British Army will take place on Saturday but Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, are not welcome.

As reported by the Express, this will be the first time in history that the head of the Royal Family’s children will not all be in attendance as his majesty’s youngest son and daughter-in-law, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are said to be “not welcome”.

Quoted in the same article is the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden who said in a column: “Prince Harry and Meghan have not been invited to the king’s birthday parade. It will be the first time in Harry’s life that he has not been welcome at the monarch’s official birthday celebrations”.

For the first time in Prince Harry’s life, his spot on the palace balcony which was always secured is now a long-forgotten memory.

The last time Harry and Meghan appeared on the balcony was in 2019 – at this point, they had already stepped down as senior royals.

A week ago, a conservative US think tank urged a federal judge order the release of the immigration records of Prince Harry, who was awarded a visa despite the admission in his memoir that he had used illegal drugs.

Lawyers for the Washington-based Heritage Foundation are seeking the release of the records from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

“This is obviously a case about Prince Harry,” Samuel Dewey, a lawyer for the Heritage Foundation, said at the hearing. “But it’s truly about DHS and its compliance to the law.”

Prince Harry wasn’t present to attend the court proceedings in the US, because he was in another court in the UK complaining about the “incredibly invasive” media coverage that he has endured from the British press.

He is accusing the Mirror Group Newspapers – publisher of The Mirror, Sunday Mirror and the Sunday People tabloids – of illegal information gathering, including phone hacking.

King Charles witnesses a woman faint

While his son was pondering on court proceedings taking place on different continents, King Charles had a scare during a meet and greet in North Yorkshire.

The Express reports that as King Charles was greeted by hundreds of well-wishers on his extended walkabout, a woman fell through the barrier just a couple of metres away from where he was talking to spectators.

This happened during what the UK terms a heatwave or what South Africans would refer to as a normal day in summer, as it was 30 degrees.

The king turned and looked concerned for a moment as one of his Scotland Yard protection officers and his equerry moved to help her before a number of North Yorkshire police officers stepped in.

After the police officers assisted, the monarch continued to chat with the hundreds of people who had gathered on both sides of Pickering’s sweltering Market Place.

Prince Andrew won’t move

63 year-old Prince Andrew, who is the younger brother of King Charles 74, is holding on to his royal dwelling in what could become a big clash of the royals.

The Mirror reports that Prince Andrew is refusing to leave his Windsor mansion when vital building work is carried out in case he is evicted by the king.

The Duke of York is engaged in a stand-off with his brother over fears he will be kicked out of his Royal Lodge home, to make way for the Prince and Princess of Wales and their family. Andrew is refusing to budge and insisting he has a right to stay at the 30 room royal residence after signing a 75 year lease in 2003.

The stalemate emerged after the king earlier this year cut the £250 000 (R5 846 750,65) annual subsidy Andrew received from his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The duke was told he was expected to move to Frogmore Cottage – the former home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – who were made to hand over the keys following the release of Harry’s explosive memoir, Spare.

