Carte Blanche shares Derek Watts’ health update following cancer diagnosis

By Lineo Lesemane

TV icon and Carte Blanche presenter, Derek Watts has taken a break from TV as he continues his battle with cancer.

Carte Blanche released a statement sharing that the channel remains hopeful about Derek’s journey towards recovery.

The veteran TV host has been with the channel since its inception in 1988. Carte Blanche executive producer, John Webb said, “Derek took enormous comfort from the messages he received during his recovery from sepsis”.

“Following his cancer diagnosis, I know his resolve will be strengthened by the continued love and support of the people to whom he dedicated his working life. We join all of you in wishing strength and recovery to our patriarch, mentor, colleague and friend.”

ALSO READ: Carte Blanche’s Derek Watts ‘learning to walk again’ after sepsis

‘We hold him, his family, and friends in our thoughts’

MultiChoice Group CEO of General Entertainment, Nomsa Philiso, also wishing him well.

She said the team at M-Net has the utmost respect and admiration for Derek and his commitment to the channel for the last 36 years.

“M-Net would like to send a message of support and well-wishes to veteran investigative journalist and long-time Carte Blanche presenter Derek Watts. We hold him, his family, and friends in our thoughts and prayers and wish him strength and courage as he fights this illness.

“Derek’s immense contribution to Carte Blanche forms the tapestry and legacy of the M-Net brand. We will continue to support him during this challenging time,” says Nomsa Philiso.

Derek learning to walk following hospitalisation

Last month, Derek took to Twitter and shared that he had been hospitalised after he collapsed with a suspected stroke.

“Morning! Looks scary but collapsed with a suspected stroke in Hoedspruit 14 days ago and was dispatched to Super pro-Mill Park Hospital ICU. Diagnosed severe Sepsis, which destroyed the body in an hour! So, learning to walk again. But back on your #carteblanche screen asap!” he tweeted.

Carte Blanche also tweeted, wishing him a speedy recovery: “We look forward to having you back in the #CarteBlanche studio soon!”

“But for now, focus on healing both body and mind. You have the entire team behind you.”

Morning! Looks scary but collapsed with suspected stroke in Hoedspruit 14 days ago and despatched to super pro Mill Park Hospital ICU. Diagnosed severe Sepsis which destroyed the bod in an hour! So learning to walk again. But back on your #carteblanche screen asap! @MNet @DStv pic.twitter.com/EuwubujWIU— Derek Watts (@DerekWatts) April 2, 2023

NOW READ: ‘Truth never gets old’ – Lunga Shabalala amidst Thando Thabethe’s protection order