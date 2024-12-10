Celebs And Viral

By Lineo Lesemane

10 Dec 2024

05:28 pm

Sello Maake Ka-Ncube takes legal action after disclosure of HIV status

The actor is demanding a retraction and apology.

HIV

Award-winning actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube. Picture: Instagram @sellomkn

Legendary actor Sello Maake ka Ncube has issued a letter of demand against a newspaper for allegedly disclosing his HIV status without his consent.

The veteran actor accuses the publication of breaching his privacy and defaming his character.

On Monday, Sunday World reported that the actor’s estranged wife, Pearl Mbewe, alleged that he had exposed her to HIV during their marriage.

The couple reportedly discovered their HIV statuses while consulting a fertility specialist, who recommended HIV tests as part of efforts to address their difficulties in conceiving.

Mbewe allegedly revealed that Maake’s test results returned positive, according to the publication.

In a legal letter addressed to the newspaper, Maake’s lawyers demanded an immediate retraction and apology.

They stated that the actor had not consented to the publication of his private medical information.

“The said writer and Acting Editor had a positive duty to disclose the said personal relationship with our client and was reasonably expected not to participate at any stage of the said defamatory article herein,” part of the letter reads.

“We are instructed to demand from you, as we hereby do, to withdraw the contents of the whole article with immediate effect and to correct the untruths and/or distortions, as detailed in paragraph 2 supra, in your next publication on 15 December 2024 and any other electronic versions thereof.”

