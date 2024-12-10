Beyoncé’s mother claims she was hacked after a post on Jay-Z’s alleged sexual assault was liked

Tina Knowles was quick to quell down any insinuation that she supports allegations of sexual abuse connected to Jay-Z.

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles has claimed she was hacked after her Instagram account supported a post about sexual allegations against Jay-Z. Picture: Bruce Glikas / Getty Images

On a rap diss song Takeover targeted at Nas, Jay-Z raps: “…We don’t believe you, you need more people…”

The lyrics are an apt description of where Jay-Z’s mother-in-law finds herself.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé tied the knot in April 2008.

Following allegations of Jay-Z being accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old, Tina Knowles was quick to quell down any insinuation that she supports allegations connecting the rapper, whose real name is Shawn Carter, to the crime.

“I was hacked,” the 70-year-old wrote on her Instagram. She was responding after an Instagram post by US news channel, ABC7 Chicago, appeared to be liked by her account.

“As you all know, I do not play about my family. So if you see something uncharacteristic of me, just know that it’s not me,” averred Beyoncé’s mother.

“Please stop playing with me!!!! ‘No weapon formed against my family shall prosper’.”

ALSO READ: ‘No sir’: Jay Z denies claims he sexually assaulted 13-year-old with Diddy

We don’t believe you…

Her many followers responded to her statement by questioning the veracity of her claims that she didn’t like the post.

“How you get hacked and they only liked one post??” asked Jazz Valdery on Instagram.

“You have a whole PR team and this is what you guys come up with?” asked another person with laughing emojis.

“Hackers will hack every celebrity in the world but they refuse to hack the student loan system,” questioned a person commenting.

i wanna be this messy pic.twitter.com/YojhIHGNlf December 9, 2024

Other netizens were more direct and combative towards Knowles. “We tired of the damn lies Tina,” wrote @itsmeartes.

There was a sense of support from some of Knowles’ followers, who responded with praying hands emojis.

ALSO READ: Beyoncé’s mother addresses skin bleaching’ comments about her Renaissance film premiere look

Jay-Z defends himself

US rap mogul Jay-Z released a statement soon after the allegations were filed against him. Some in the industry have claimed that the rapper jotted the brief yet sharp statement by himself without the help of a publicity team.

“I’m a young man who made it out of the project in Brooklyn. We don’t play these types of games. We have very strict codes and honour. We protect children, you seem to exploit people for personal gain,” wrote the revered Hip Hop artist in a statement.

The allegations of sexual assault are in connection with rap businessman Diddy.

A civil lawsuit claimed that the alleged rape of the minor took place at an MTV Video Music Awards after-party in 2000.

According to the Daily Mail, the lawsuit had initially been filed in New York’s Southern District this past October against Combs, with a refiling on Sunday naming 55-year-old Carter.

The accuser, who identifies herself as Jane Doe in the legal documents, is represented by a lawyer named Tony Buzbee.

Jay Z’s statement was targeted at the lawyer and claimed it was an attempted blackmail.

“These allegations are so heinous that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one! Whoever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?”

ALSO READ: Jay-Z’s mother Gloria Carter ties the knot in star-studded wedding

The effect on family

Jay-Z said his 12-year-old daughter Blue Ivy was at an age where her friends at school may ask about the allegations.

Speaking to Reuters, Buzbee said: “This is a very serious matter that will be litigated in court.”

Buzbee, in his amended lawsuit, says his law firm had previously sent Jay-Z a letter seeking to mediate a settlement.

NOW READ: Samas change 2025 edition date as organisers try to secure additional sponsors