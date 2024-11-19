‘Violating women is his game’: Zandie Khumalo takes swipe at Sello Maake Ka-Ncube amid abuse and divorce rumours

Sello Maake Ka-Ncube's wife has reportedly opened multiple cases against him.

Singer Zandie Khumalo has yet to bury the hatchet following last year’s drama sparked by actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube’s comments on X about the Senzo Meyiwa trial.

“Why can’t this [Zandie] person testify on camera when she claims to be a celebrity? Some of us didn’t even know of her until the Senzo matter! This is truly annoying – what these people are doing to this family!

“The sooner she testifies, the sooner she can go to her ‘quiet’ and so-called private life! This is really the worst form of injustice,” Maake tweeted at the time.

Maake’s comments were followed by insults from an X account, @ZandieKhumaloSA, which the singer later told to The Citizen did not belong to her.

On Monday this week, Khumalo took to Instagram to share a screenshot of a tweet from the same account alongside a newspaper headline about Maake’s troubled marriage.

In her caption, Khumalo took jabs at the actor, adding that she feels sorry for his wife and hopes she finds healing both emotionally and spiritually.

“This man spoke rubbish about me at a very vulnerable time in my life while I was busy with the court. He had no idea what I was going through because, obviously, violating women is his game – and I knew it,” Zandie wrote.

Also spewing insults, she added: “Sorry to the wife, but I’m glad I did my bit to wake you up, sisi. Really wish you’d woken up sooner, but I hope, like sis TN, you find healing emotionally and spiritually – because I know physically it’s almost impossible.”

Sello Maake Ka-Ncube’s marriage woes

Meanwhile, Sello Maake Ka-Ncube and his wife, Pearl Mbewe, are reportedly headed for divorce after tying the knot in 2021.

A few days ago, Maake told TshisaLIVE he wants out of his marriage and has served Mbewe with a protection order, which she refused to sign.

“She took the protection order, read it, and threw it on the floor, saying she is not going to sign it. Then she told me she would ‘show me a ghost,’” Maake told the publication.

The actor also shared images of his injured hand with the publication, alleging that he has been physically abused by Mbewe.

Meanwhile, Sunday World reported this past weekend that Mbewe has opened multiple cases against Maake at the Roodepoort Police Station, including allegations of assault and exposing her to an infectious disease.

“While we were at his house, we had an argument, and he got angry and started slapping me. After that, he strangled my neck. I fell down, and he dragged me across the floor,” Mbewe said in a police statement detailing an incident that allegedly happened in their marital home in Dube, Soweto, earlier this year.

Maake and Mbewe’s marriage has been at the centre of abuse and divorce rumours since last year.

In April this year, Mbewe took to social media to pour cold water on the divorce rumours.

