Sharon Stone, 66, topless in cheeky string bikini for poolside painting

Stone's no stranger to flaunting her daily fashion picks online. Over the years, she's rocked countless sizzling swimsuits that turn heads.

Sharon Stone is embracing summer with a bold twist! The 66-year-old actress who rose to fame in the 90s for her iconic role in Basic Instinct is turning up the heat with some literal naked dressing.

Recently, she posted a topless photo on Instagram, rocking just a necklace and turquoise bikini bottoms with string ties. Captioning the pic with a playful note about going from poolside lounging to creative painting, she’s clearly enjoying the sunny vibes and artistic inspiration.

Stone’s no stranger to flaunting her daily fashion picks online. Over the years, she’s rocked countless sizzling swimsuits that turn heads.

In June 2021, she basked in the sunshine sporting a sunny yellow two-piece with a scoop-neck top and mid-rise briefs — and, of course, she blessed Instagram with the evidence.

Fast forward two years, she pulled off another stunner with a mirror selfie in a daring green leopard-print bikini — complete with a plunging top and high-rise bottoms — all captioned with a cheeky ‘Ready for summer.’

Her famous pals couldn’t resist chiming in. Tiffani Thiessen cheered her on with ‘#summergoals,’ while Brooke Burke raved, ‘Yaaaaasssss queen. Could you get any more radiant?

Her fans also didn’t hold back with the compliments on her most recent post, with one commenting: “When I was a young girl and saw Basic Instinct, I thought you were one of the most beautiful women that existed! Still the same after all these years! Totally iconic!”

Another wrote: “Because at this point in life, you get to do whatever the f*ck you want to and look damn good doing it. Thank you for this!”

From childhood lessons to museums and acting

As a kid, Stone got art lessons from her Aunt Vonne, who studied painting and literature in college, she revealed in an interview with The Art Newspaper. Later, at Edinboro University in Pennsylvania, her home turf, Stone dove deep into painting and literature herself. But when the acting bug hit, art took a backseat— though she swears, her favourite memories from those whirlwind years were visiting museums when they were closed.

During the onset of the pandemic, Stone, like many others, found herself confined at home. Upon expressing her desire to paint again, a friend gifted her an adult paint-by-numbers kit. “I invested in proper brushes and began reclaiming my control over each brushstroke,” she recounts. “Through painting incessantly, I rediscovered myself—my heart, my centre.” Initially painting in her bedroom, she eventually established a studio on her property and now dedicates herself to painting whenever possible, each session a testament to her artistic revival.

NOW READ: Barbie baby! Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley expecting their first child!