Sjava, Makhadzi among performers at Presidential Inauguration

Sjava and Makhadzi are among some SA's biggest artists expected to perform at the Presidential Inauguration.

Makhadzi, and Sjava are among the performers at the 2024 Presidential Inauguration. Pictures: @MakhadziSA,@Sjava_atm (X) and WIKUS DE WET/Getty Images

In 1994 it was Abdullah Ibrahim, composer Ustadravi Isseri and rap collective Prophets of Prophets of Da City among those who performed at the Presidential Inauguration of Nelson Mandela.

30 years later and at the same venue in the Union Buildings, President Cyril Ramaphosa will be ushered into a second term by Sjava, Makhadzi.

Other artists on the line-up include Zoë Modiga, Vicky Sampson, traditional singer Nothembi Mkhwebane and gospel vocalist Lebo Sekgobela.

“The inauguration takes the form of a formal ceremony to mark the beginning of the President’s term of office. During the inauguration the President-elect is expected to take the oath of office during a swearing-in ceremony that will be performed by the Chief Justice,” averred a statement from the government.

The President-elect will then proceed to sign the swearing-in certificate at the ceremony to be attended by several heads of state and government leaders, eminent persons and South Africans at the Union Buildings.

SA’s 30 years of Democracy

Themed “30 years of Democracy; Partnership and Growth” the inauguration is set to take place on Wednesday, three days after Youth Day in Tshwane.

According to the government, the theme of this year’s inauguration reinforces that everyone has a role to play in building a brighter tomorrow.

“It emphasises that we must build on our achievements and leverage on our experiences to bring solutions to eradicate or reduce poverty, inequality and unemployment.”

Road closure

Motorists and residents have been urged to brace themselves for road closures.

Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department (TMPD) and other law enforcement agencies will be deployed to monitor all affected streets.

The Tshwane Metro has urged all residents in streets affected by the closures to collect permits from the Pieter Delport Centre at 770 Government Avenue in Eastcliff.

According to TMPD Rietondale Park will be open for invited guests and members of the public to park their cars and ride the bus to the Union Buildings to experience Ramaphosa‘s inauguration.

The shuttles will commence operations from 3 am and 6.30 am and there will be no private vehicle access to the Union Buildings or the area surrounding the venue, except for residents with permits.

