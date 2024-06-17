Presidential inauguration: Road closures, alternative routes and permits for residents

Take a look at our inauguration guide of streets close to the Union Buildings, Sunnyside and Hatfield affected by road closures on Wednesday.

The inauguration of Cyril Ramaphosa will take place on Wednesday, 19 June at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

It’s all systems go for Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidential inauguration after the 71-year-old statesman’s re-election at the first sitting of the National Assembly at the Cape Town International Centre on Friday evening.

The inauguration is set to take place at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday 19 June and will be live-streamed on the government website and its various X platforms.

Presidential inauguration: What to know

“The presidential inauguration is expected to be attended by the president-elect of the Republic of South Africa, foreign heads of state, guests, and members of the public. The heads of states or governments and the delegates are expected to arrive at a different point of entry,” the Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department (TMPD) said in a statement.

Where to park, bus service, shuttles

According to the TMPD, Rietondale Park will be open for invited guests and members of the public to park their cars and ride the bus to the Union Buildings.

The shuttles will commence operations from 3am and 6.30am and there will be no private vehicle access to the Union Buildings or the area surrounding the venue, except for residents with permits.”

So much to look forward to. Catch our local artists performing at the #PresidentialInauguration2024.@GovernmentZA platforms will also stream the inauguration live. #PresidentialInauguration2024 pic.twitter.com/mBxXWIN9OX — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) June 17, 2024

Presidential inauguration road closures: When and where

Motorists and residents have been urged to brace themselves for road closures.

TMPD and other law enforcement agencies will be deployed to monitor all affected streets.

The Tshwane metro has urged all residents in streets affected by the closures to collect permits from the Pieter Delport Centre at 770 Government Avenue in Eastcliff.

The residents will have to present proof of residence when collecting the permits.

The following streets will be closed from 3am on Wednesday, 19 June until 6am on Thursday, 20 June:

Gordon Road and Stanza Bopape Street

Jan Shoba and Stanza Bopape Street

Grosvenor and Stanza Bopape Street

Hilda and Stanza Bopape Street

Festival and Stanza Bopape Street

Athlone and Stanza Bopape Street

Hill and Stanza Bopape Street

Orient and Stanza Bopape Street

Balmoral Avenue and Stanza Bopape Street

Lisdogan Avenue and Stanza Bopape Street

Farenden and Stanza Bopape Street

East Avenue and Stanza Bopape Street

Beckett and Stanza Bopape Street

Pine and Stanza Bopape Street

Blackwood and Stanza Bopape Street

Johan and Stanza Bopape Street

Wessels and Stanza Bopape Street

Madiba and Stanza Bopape Street

Ledys/Zeederberg and Stanza Bopape Street

Hamilton and Stanza Bopape Street

Steve Biko and Stanza Bopape Street

Dumbarton Road and Stanza Bopape Street

Dumbarton Road and Harcourt Street

Dumbarton Road and Nassau Street

Madiba Street and Government Avenue

Edmond Street and Government Avenue

Balmoral and Government Avenue

Tom Jenkins Drive and Soutpansberg Road

Tom Jenkins Drive and Russell Street

Tom Jenkins Drive next to Government House

East and Government Avenue

Beckett Street and Government Avenue

Pine Street and Government Avenue

Blackwood Street and Government Avenue

North Street

Soutpansberg Street

Van De Merwe Street

Nuffield Street

Alternative routes

Motorists are advised to avoid the affected streets and make use of the following alternative routes where possible: