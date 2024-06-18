Presidential inauguration: Delays and detours at OR Tambo International Airport

Heading to OR Tambo International Airport? Here's what you need to know ahead of Wednesday's presidential inauguration.

Burundi’s prime minister, Gervais Ndirakobuca, has been one of the first head’s of state to arrive at the OR Tambo International Airport ahead of the presidential inauguration. Picture: X/ @PresidencyZA

The Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) has urged passengers heading to the OR Tambo International Airport to add additional travelling due to heightened security and road closures ahead of Wednesday’s presidential inauguration.

President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa will take the oath of office for his second term at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday, 19 June.

The ANC’s Cyril Ramaphosa (middle) was elected president of South Africa in the first sitting of the National Assembly on Friday, 14 June 2024. Picture: GCIS

Ramaphosa was re-elected as president of the 7th administration on Friday at the first sitting of the National Assembly in Cape Town.

Heightened security at OR Tambo International Airport

According to ACSA regional general manager Jabulani Khambule, there will be complete and/or partial road closures that enclose the airport precinct from Tuesday, 18 June to Saturday, 22 June as heads of state and government guests touch down to attend the inauguration.

A special facilitation gate for heads of government, foreign ministers and government guests arriving and departing on international flights has been allocated for the duration of the week.

Khambule added that, in line with the airports company’s safety and security protocols and in collaboration with the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco), the arriving heads of state will be met by the national ceremonial guard and ceremonial dancers.

Limited access to airport precinct

“Travellers are advised that there will be limited access to the airport precinct due to several road closures and high police activity this week,” Khambule said.

Passengers and stakeholders are advised of the following complete/and or partial road closures that enclose the precinct from Tuesday to midnight on Saturday, such as:

Cargo Road; and

Arrivals Road.

“To properly manage the flow of traffic, kindly note that vehicles on airport roadways will be diverted by the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department to the departures (upper) roadway, as well as Parkade 2 South, Levels 2 and 3, for pick-up and drop-off purposes,” Khambule said.

Navigating the inauguration: Your complete guide to Tshwane road closures

A number of streets in the vicinity of the Union Buildings, Sunnyside and Hatfield will be affected by Wednesday’s road closures.

The Tshwane Metro has urged all residents in streets affected by the closures to collect permits from the Pieter Delport Centre at 770 Government Avenue in Eastcliff.

The residents will have to present proof of residence when collecting the permits.

