Gospel legend Solly Moholo hospitalised in Botswana

Solly Moholo had travelled to Botswana to pre-launch his upcoming album, Wubani O zo Pepeza.

Gospel singer Solly Moholo has been hospitalised in Botswana, according to a statement released by his management team.

Moholo had travelled to Botswana to pre-launch his upcoming album, Wubani O zo Pepeza.

However, following his return to his residence in Botswana, Moholo fell ill and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The statement from his team confirms that they remain in Botswana, monitoring his condition as he recovers.

“Ntate Solly Moholo is showing signs of improvement today compared to yesterday. During this challenging time, the family kindly requests that you keep him in your prayers for a full recovery. We will provide updates as they become available,” the statement reads.

ALSO READ: Nollywood star Sharon Okpamen passes away after childbirth

Solly Moholo on venturing into Amapiano

Moholo has been highly active since announcing his venture into amapiano earlier this year, during an interview on Gogo Skhotheni’s podcast.

At the time, the gospel star, known for hits like “Tsoha Jonase and Nice Time ya Bolaya,” revealed plans to release a new amapiano project soon.

Explaining his decision to venture into amapiano, Moholo emphasised the need to reach out to young people through his music.

“The younger generation has a significant influence on the world today. Many have turned to taverns, which is why I’m bringing this vibe to reach them wherever they are.

“There are drugs everywhere, and that’s why I say in my new song, stop drugs, stop crime, child trafficking, and violence,” he said.

NOW READ: A sign of genre’s growth as Amapiano takes over London’s Southwark Park