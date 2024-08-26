Celebs And Viral

26 Aug 2024

Gogo Skhotheni: ‘I have never had any sexual encounter with Mpumelelo Mseleku’ [VIDEO]

Gogo Skhotheni has addressed rumours that she had an affair with Musa Mseleku’s son, Mpumelelo Mseleku.

Gogo Skhotheni

Reality TV star and DJ Tumi Motsoeneng, also known as Gogo Skhotheni. Picture: Instagram/@gogo_skhotheni

Reality TV star and DJ Gogo Skhotheni, whose real name is Tumi Motsoeneng, has denied having a sexual relationship with Mpumelelo Mseleku.

The allegations were recently reignited by singer Queen Lolly, whose real name is Nomfundo Shezi, during an interview on the De Original Careless podcast.

Queen Lolly, who is both Mpumelelo’s ex-girlfriend and a former friend of Gogo Skhotheni, claimed that the DJ had an affair with Mseleku while she was still married to her ex-husband, Monde Shange.

According to Shezi, Gogo Maweni, who used to star alongside Gogo Skhotheni on Izangoma Zodumo, informed her of the alleged affair.

“Gogo Maweni opened my eyes and told me that Skhotheni was busy sleeping with Mseleku.

“She further said that at one of her events, they were all over each other while her husband, Monde Shange, was there,” Queen Lolly said.

ALSO READ: ‘It’s not BBL’ – Gogo Skhotheni on why she spent over R200K on surgery

Gogo Skhotheni sets the record straight

In response, Gogo Skhotheni posted a video addressing the rumours, stating that she has never had any sexual encounter with Mpumelelo Mseleku.

“I was not going to address this, but I can see it needs my attention. I’ve never had any sexual encounter with Mpumelelo Mseleku; I swear on my ancestors’ lives. I met him when he came to my podcast. Even my ex-husband would testify to this if he could,” she stated.

Skhotheni emphasized that she respected her marriage and that there was never a third party involved.

“In my marriage, we never fought because of a third person. Just because we are separated does not mean it’s because of a third party,” she said.

Gogo Skhotheni also added that she was considering taking legal action against Queen Lolly, adding: “But I can already see that life has already sued you. You must seek professional help because I can see you are not okay.”

*Warning: The embedded videos may contain strong language

